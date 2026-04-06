Howard Stern and Wife Sued by Former Assistant Over Hostile Work Environment and Alleged False NDA

Leslie Kuhn, Howard Stern's former executive assistant, is suing him and his wife, Beth Stern, alleging a hostile work environment, expanded duties, and the use of a fraudulent non-disclosure agreement. The suit claims Kuhn's employment ended due to the Sterns' actions, including disorganized business practices and the pressure of their cat rescue operations.

Former executive assistant Leslie Kuhn is suing Howard Stern and his wife Beth Stern , along with their production companies One Twelve, Inc., and The Howard Stern Production Company, Inc., alleging a hostile work environment and the use of a fraudulent non-disclosure agreement to silence her. The lawsuit, detailed in a legal complaint obtained by The Daily Mail, accuses the defendants of presenting Kuhn with unenforceable NDAs and creating a toxic work atmosphere.

Kuhn, who initially joined The Howard Stern Show as an office manager in September 2022 and later became Stern's executive assistant in January 2024, claims her employment was not contingent upon signing any employment contract or non-disclosure agreements. The complaint further states that in May 2024, at the Sterns' request, Kuhn relocated to Southampton, New York, to work at the couple's lavish residence. There, she alleges, Beth Stern significantly expanded her responsibilities, including managing the mansion staff, handling payroll, and overseeing household operations, such as the celebrity's extensive cat rescue and fostering program. \Kuhn's employment was terminated in February 2026, according to the lawsuit, which she attributes to a hostile work environment, the pressures of the animal rescue operations, and disorganized business practices. She claims she was accused of alleged misconduct before her termination by One Twelve's Vice President of Finance, Mark D. Garten, which she denies. Furthermore, the complaint states that she received a letter in December 2025 from Stern's production company indicating a raise to $265,000 and an $80,000 bonus for 2026. Kuhn alleges that a law firm representing One Twelve presented her with a separation agreement on or about February 26, 2026, which included a non-disclosure agreement, which she says was fabricated to look like it was signed at the beginning of her employment. She denies ever signing such an agreement and claims the signature was manufactured by the defendants, particularly Beth Stern. Kuhn seeks a court declaration that the NDA and Confidentiality Agreement are unenforceable, allowing her to discuss her employment and termination freely. The Daily Mail contacted representatives for the Sterns for comment but had not received a response at the time of publication. \This legal battle comes amidst Stern's recent announcement of a new three-year deal with SiriusXM, ending weeks of speculation about the future of his show. The announcement, which followed a previous contract extension, was met with mixed reactions, with some online users expressing criticism. The latest contract extension, along with previous deals in 2010 and 2020, underscores Stern's enduring presence in the industry, despite his own acknowledgment of his age and the expectation of retirement. The case highlights potential issues within the workplace environment of prominent figures and raises questions about employment practices, non-disclosure agreements, and the treatment of employees in high-profile settings. The lawsuit serves as a reminder of the complexities and potential conflicts that can arise in the intersection of celebrity, business, and personal relationships





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Howard Stern Sued by Former Assistant Over Hostile Work Environment and Alleged Fraudulent NDAFormer executive assistant Leslie Kuhn is suing Howard Stern and his wife Beth, alleging a hostile work environment and a fraudulent non-disclosure agreement. The lawsuit claims Kuhn's employment was terminated due to difficult working conditions, pressure from the couple's animal rescue operation, and questionable business practices. Kuhn seeks to have the NDA declared unenforceable.

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