Howard Stern and Wife Sued by Former Assistant Over Hostile Work Environment and Alleged Fraudulent NDA

Former executive assistant Leslie Kuhn is suing Howard Stern and his wife, Beth, accusing them of fostering a hostile work environment, using a fraudulent non-disclosure agreement, and other claims related to her employment and termination.

Former Howard Stern executive assistant Leslie Kuhn is suing the shock jock and his wife, Beth, alleging a hostile work environment , the use of a fraudulent non-disclosure agreement to silence her, and various other claims. The legal complaint, obtained by The Daily Mail, names Stern, Beth, his production company One Twelve, Inc., and The Howard Stern Production Company, Inc. as defendants.

Kuhn, who initially joined The Howard Stern Show as an office manager in September 2022, became Stern's executive assistant in January 2024. The lawsuit contests the validity of non-disclosure agreements presented to Kuhn and details the circumstances surrounding her employment and subsequent termination in February 2026. According to the court documents, Kuhn asserts that her employment was never contingent on signing any employment contract or non-disclosure agreement. \Kuhn's account outlines a significant shift in her responsibilities after moving to Southampton, New York, in May 2024, at the request of Stern and his wife, to work at their multimillion-dollar residence. She claims Beth expanded her duties, encompassing the management of mansion staff, payroll, and household operations, including Stern's extensive cat rescue and fostering program. The lawsuit further alleges a hostile work environment, citing 'immense pressures' stemming from the couple's animal rescue activities and 'massively disorganized and questionable business operations and accounting practices.' Kuhn also claims she was accused of 'alleged misconduct' by the Vice President of Finance at One Twelve, which she denies. The lawsuit details the circumstances of Kuhn's termination, including a letter she received in December 2025 promising a significant raise and bonus for 2026. A separation agreement, including a non-disclosure agreement, was later presented to her, which she alleges was fraudulently backdated to appear as if she had signed it at the beginning of her employment. \Kuhn is seeking to have the non-disclosure agreement declared unenforceable, allowing her to freely discuss her employment and termination. She claims the agreement was 'manufactured' by the defendants, particularly Beth Stern. The Daily Mail contacted representatives for the Sterns for comment but has yet to receive a response. This legal action follows Howard Stern's recent announcement of a new three-year deal with SiriusXM. The announcement ended months of speculation about the future of his show. Stern had previously extended his contract with the satellite radio company in 2010 and 2020. The lawsuit adds further complexity to the public perception of the shock jock, raising questions about his workplace practices and business dealings





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Howard Stern Sued by Former Assistant Over Hostile Work Environment and Alleged Fraudulent NDAFormer executive assistant Leslie Kuhn is suing Howard Stern and his wife Beth, alleging a hostile work environment and a fraudulent non-disclosure agreement. The lawsuit claims Kuhn's employment was terminated due to difficult working conditions, pressure from the couple's animal rescue operation, and questionable business practices. Kuhn seeks to have the NDA declared unenforceable.

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Howard Stern and Wife Sued by Former Assistant Over Hostile Work Environment and Alleged False NDALeslie Kuhn, Howard Stern's former executive assistant, is suing him and his wife, Beth Stern, alleging a hostile work environment, expanded duties, and the use of a fraudulent non-disclosure agreement. The suit claims Kuhn's employment ended due to the Sterns' actions, including disorganized business practices and the pressure of their cat rescue operations.

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