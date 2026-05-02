Howard Stern Fights Back Against Former Assistant’s Lawsuit, Accuses Her of ‘Shakedown’

Howard Stern and his wife, Beth Stern, are embroiled in a legal dispute with former assistant Leslie Kuhn, who alleges a hostile work environment. Stern’s legal team has responded forcefully, accusing Kuhn of attempting to secure a large financial settlement before filing the lawsuit and characterizing her claims as baseless.

Howard Stern is vigorously defending himself and his wife, Beth Stern , against a lawsuit filed by former assistant Leslie Kuhn, who alleges a hostile work environment .

Stern’s legal team has responded with a motion accusing Kuhn of attempting to extort a substantial sum of money – initially reported as potentially exceeding $2.5 million – prior to filing the lawsuit. The motion characterizes Kuhn’s actions as a ‘thinly veiled attempted shakedown’ and claims she ‘hatched a plan to extract a staggering ‘hush-money’ payment’ from her former employers.

Stern’s attorneys argue that Kuhn manufactured a dispute and based her lawsuit on false claims, emphasizing that the Sterns never publicly criticized her. They contend that the publicity surrounding her termination is solely a result of Kuhn and her legal counsel deliberately seeking media attention. Kuhn’s lawsuit centers on the non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) she was asked to sign both before and during her employment and subsequent termination.

She seeks to have these NDAs declared void and unenforceable, arguing they restrict her right to speak freely about her experiences working for the Sterns. While initial reports suggested Kuhn was demanding $2.5 million in damages, her attorney clarified that she is not seeking compensatory damages but rather aims to establish her right to discuss her employment without legal repercussions.

The legal strategy involved assigning a monetary value to this right – at least $500,000 – to qualify for consideration by the commercial division of the New York County Supreme Court. The Sterns’ filing strongly refutes Kuhn’s claims, stating she ‘does not and cannot allege that defendants ever disclosed, or even threatened to disclose, any information about her.

’ They argue that Kuhn is attempting to portray herself as a victim while actively generating negative publicity and hoping for a financial settlement to ‘make her ‘go away. ’ According to court documents, Kuhn began her employment with SiriusXM on The Howard Stern Show in September 2022 as an office manager, later transitioning to Stern’s executive assistant in January 2024. The Sterns’ legal team asserts that Kuhn’s employment was never contingent upon signing an employment contract or NDA.

The core of the dispute revolves around the enforceability of the NDAs Kuhn signed, and whether they unduly restrict her ability to discuss her time working for Howard and Beth Stern. The case highlights the complexities surrounding NDAs in employment contracts and the potential for legal challenges when former employees seek to speak publicly about their experiences.

The Sterns are actively seeking to enforce these agreements, arguing they are entitled to protect their privacy and prevent the dissemination of confidential information. The legal battle is expected to continue, with both sides presenting their arguments in court





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Howard Stern Lawsuit Hostile Work Environment Non-Disclosure Agreement Beth Stern

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