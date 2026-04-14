Howard Stern's Former Assistant Disputes $2.5 Million Damages Claim, Focuses on NDA Validity

Leslie Kuhn, former assistant to Howard Stern, clarifies she is not seeking $2.5 million in damages but aims to invalidate non-disclosure agreements, allowing her to speak freely about her time in his employ. The lawsuit alleges a hostile work environment and questionable practices.

Leslie Kuhn , the former assistant to radio personality Howard Stern , has refuted reports claiming she is seeking $2.5 million in damages from Stern and his wife, Beth, as part of her ongoing legal battle. This clarification comes after initial reports suggested Kuhn had amended her lawsuit to include a substantial monetary demand.

Kuhn's attorney, however, has stated that the lawsuit's primary objective is not to obtain financial compensation but rather to invalidate the non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) that Kuhn claims were used to silence her regarding her employment and termination. This legal dispute highlights a complex narrative involving allegations of a hostile work environment, questionable business practices, and the alleged manipulation of NDAs.

The core of Kuhn's legal action centers on her right to speak freely about her experiences working for Stern, asserting that the NDAs are invalid and preventing her from sharing her side of the story. She contends that these agreements, which she believes were fraudulently presented to her, are designed to protect Stern and his wife from public scrutiny regarding their treatment of her and the operational aspects of their household and business.

The heart of the matter revolves around a dispute concerning NDAs, and the extent to which they should dictate one's freedom of speech after the termination of employment. In a court document obtained by the Daily Mail, Kuhn clarified that the $2.5 million figure represents the estimated 'monetary value' of her right to speak freely. Her lawyer clarified that the $2.5 million figure was a legal formality, a minimum amount needed to get the case heard by the New York County Supreme Court's commercial division. Her objective is to declare these NDAs unenforceable, allowing her to discuss her employment, termination, and the conditions surrounding her work.

According to the court documents, Kuhn’s employment began in September 2022 as an office manager on The Howard Stern Show and she advanced to executive assistant in January 2024. She claims that her duties were expanded by Beth Stern, encompassing management of the couple's Southampton estate staff, payroll, and household operations, including the star's animal rescue activities.

The lawsuit details claims of a hostile work environment, stemming from the conditions she experienced while working for the Sterns. Kuhn alleges that she was terminated in February 2026, and that this termination was a direct result of the pressures related to the couple's animal rescue efforts, disorganized business operations, and the alleged hostile atmosphere. It also highlights claims regarding the presentation of a 'separation agreement' and NDA, which she argues was fraudulent, suggesting that her signature was falsified.

The core of the legal case goes beyond a simple employment dispute and touches on issues of freedom of speech and the validity of NDAs in the context of celebrity and media personalities. The crux of the legal argument centers around the assertion that the non-disclosure agreements are invalid, having been used to stifle Kuhn’s voice. The lawsuit also brings to light internal practices within the Stern household, including the operation of a $20 million 'apocalypse bunker' estate in Southampton, New York, and the management of their animal rescue efforts.

Kuhn is seeking to challenge these contracts and publicly reveal details of her experiences. The lawsuit also involves allegations of a hostile work environment and claims of questionable business practices. Kuhn’s claims against the Sterns, and the implications of her lawsuit, are further complicated by the fact that the couple has remained silent on the allegations.

It is important to note that the case is ongoing, and no court has yet made a ruling on the merits of the allegations presented by Kuhn. The legal battle also touches on the topic of termination and the claims made by Kuhn about her firing and the reasons for it. Further developments of the case will be of public interest as this case could influence the legal standard and precedence of employment contracts and NDAs in the entertainment industry.





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