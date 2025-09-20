Howard Stern's Reign Threatened? Staffers Reportedly Eyeing Alex Cooper's Podcast Amid SiriusXM Shift

Reports suggest that Howard Stern's staff members are considering opportunities with podcaster Alex Cooper, as SiriusXM backs her with a substantial deal. The shift in focus and investment has created tension, raising concerns about Stern's future at the network and potentially leading to staff defections. Stern is reportedly not welcoming towards Cooper.

Rumors are swirling that Howard Stern , the veteran radio shock jock, is facing an internal crisis as staff members reportedly eye opportunities with Alex Cooper , the host of the immensely popular podcast Call Her Daddy . Sources indicate a growing unease within Stern's camp, fueled by SiriusXM's substantial investment in Cooper and her podcast, which has secured a $125 million, three-year deal.

Insiders suggest that Stern is struggling to accept Cooper as the future of the network, particularly as SiriusXM prioritizes her over his established program. The shift in focus has reportedly led to a tense atmosphere, with staff members considering alternative employment options, and Stern's own actions and behavior hinting at his dislike of Cooper and a reluctance to embrace the new media landscape.\The insider revealed that Stern is struggling to accept that Cooper, 31, the host of Call Her Daddy, is the future of SiriusXM. The Howard Stern Show had been teasing a big announcement for weeks leading up to his return from his annual summer break on September 2, which was later pushed back to September 8 due to illness. This was fueled by Stern's own announcement that his show wouldn't be cancelled at the end of the year. However, when he returned to the show earlier this month, he informed listeners that all the rumors were 'completely false.' He even enlisted Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen to prank listeners into thinking he was replacing Stern - which is something the longtime radio personality would be 'happy' about if it were to ever happen down the road. According to sources, Stern’s ego is taking over and he’s being far from welcoming and he doesn’t want to talk to anyone. Stern's big announcement earlier this month turned out to be nothing more than a prank, further emphasizing the shift in priorities at SiriusXM. Stern's show has been on the 'downfall' for over two years after he was branded too 'woke' and losing scores of listeners when he shared his political beliefs. The show went from having 20 million listeners a day at its peak to figures as low as 125,000 listeners.\Adding to the tension, the shift towards Cooper has raised concerns among Stern's staff. Former staffer Steven Grillo paints a picture of a potentially toxic work environment, with Stern allegedly exploiting the loyalty of his staff while limiting their financial prospects. Grillo argues that Stern has the ability to find extremely loyal staff, but that he does not provide them with enough compensation to flourish. Furthermore, the article details the potential for staff defections towards Cooper’s team, highlighting the financial motivations behind such decisions, as staff are eager to secure their livelihood. The situation underscores a generational shift in the entertainment industry, where podcasting and digital media are gaining traction, leading to changes in the radio landscape. As Stern grapples with this changing dynamic, sources suggest that staff members are weighing their options and potentially considering opportunities that align with the evolving media landscape. Stern's show has been on the 'downfall' for over two years. And it's not just fans who are ready to abandon ship - but his staff too. 'The Sirius staff will follow the money,' the insider claimed. 'These are people who are worried about paying rent, paying for their family, so they would leave in half a second if they were offered a job with Alex. 'If his staff leaves, of course Stern would be afraid that they jump ship and she keeps his staff.' The Daily Mail has reached out to Stern's reps and SiriusXM for comment. A source previously told the Daily Mail that staffers are 'panicking' behind the scenes at The Howard Stern Show. 'Fear has sunk in that next week, next month, they might not have a job. It's not fair to a lot of them,' they said





