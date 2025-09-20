Howard Stern's Show Faces Staff Exodus as SiriusXM Backs Alex Cooper

Sources say Howard Stern's staff are looking to join Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast as SiriusXM focuses on the podcaster as the 'future' of the network.

Rumors are swirling around the Howard Stern Show, suggesting a potential shift in power dynamics at SiriusXM. Insiders claim that staff members are secretly looking to join forces with podcaster Alex Cooper , host of Call Her Daddy , signaling a possible 'jump ship' scenario. This comes as SiriusXM heavily invests in Cooper, having signed her to a $125 million, three-year deal in August 2024, positioning her as the 'future of Sirius'.

The news is reported to be a hard pill to swallow for Stern, who reportedly feels that SiriusXM is prioritizing Cooper's podcast over his show. The reported shift in priorities is reportedly ruffling feathers, with sources indicating that Stern is not welcoming of Cooper, primarily because he doesn't see the value in 'regular radio' and also because of his ego and his lack of interest in interacting with others. \This internal tension has seemingly been brewing for a while, as Stern's show has been experiencing a decline in viewership. The insider notes that Stern has given Cooper the cold shoulder whenever she has been at SiriusXM's New York City offices. This has led to an environment of uncertainty among the staff. A source previously told the Daily Mail that staffers are 'panicking' behind the scenes at The Howard Stern Show, with the feeling that they might not have a job. The shift in staff priorities would be devastating to Stern, should it occur. The staff are reportedly concerned about their financial futures and, in order to avoid a lack of income, they are considering jumping ship to be a part of Cooper's podcast. The insider added that Stern views himself as the only talent within the station, as well as the only important component in the network. Former staffer Steven Grillo, author of Gorilla Parts, criticized Stern for exploiting his staff. He said Stern has an ability to find people that are extremely loyal and then exploits them. \The speculation surrounding a staff exodus comes amid a period of change for the Howard Stern Show. Stern's show was teetering on the brink of cancellation earlier this year, but when he returned to the show, Stern said that rumors were 'completely false.' The announcement was nothing more than a prank. Stern's show has experienced a decline in listenership over the last two years, after his views on the then-President Donald Trump back in September 2024. The show went from having 20 million listeners a day at its peak to figures as low as 125,000 listeners - although ratings for the latest episodes have not been revealed. The Daily Mail has reached out to Stern's reps and SiriusXM for comment. The shifting landscape of media, with the rise of podcasting and new talent like Cooper, is putting Stern in a challenging position. The situation suggests a potential changing of the guard, with Cooper's Call Her Daddy poised to become a dominant force within SiriusXM, and the future of the Howard Stern Show hanging in the balance





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Howard Stern Alex Cooper Siriusxm Call Her Daddy Radio

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Criminal to miss early years of his son's life after police make discoveryPolice raided the home Floyd Sneap shared with his partner Hollie Howard

Read more »

Sir Alex Ferguson: Former Man Utd manager on music, memory and dementia projectsFormer Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson tells BBC Breakfast about his love of music and work with dementia charities.

Read more »

Sir Alex Ferguson: Former Man Utd manager on music, memory and dementia projectsFormer Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson tells BBC Breakfast about his love of music and work with dementia charities.

Read more »

Official: Alex Marquez gets factory Ducati for MotoGP 2026Alex Marquez will race a factory-spec Ducati in the 2026 MotoGP World Championship.

Read more »

Ducati confirms VR46 status after Alex Marquez's 2026 MotoGP upgradeAlex Marquez’s 2026 Ducati upgrade will not affect Fabio di Giannantonio, with VR46 also keeping its factory-supported MotoGP status.

Read more »

Howard Stern's Reign Threatened? Staffers Reportedly Eyeing Alex Cooper's Podcast Amid SiriusXM ShiftReports suggest that Howard Stern's staff members are considering opportunities with podcaster Alex Cooper, as SiriusXM backs her with a substantial deal. The shift in focus and investment has created tension, raising concerns about Stern's future at the network and potentially leading to staff defections. Stern is reportedly not welcoming towards Cooper.

Read more »