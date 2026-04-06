Howard Stern Sued by Former Assistant Over Hostile Work Environment and Alleged Fraudulent NDA

Former executive assistant Leslie Kuhn is suing Howard Stern and his wife Beth, alleging a hostile work environment and a fraudulent non-disclosure agreement. The lawsuit claims Kuhn's employment was terminated due to difficult working conditions, pressure from the couple's animal rescue operation, and questionable business practices. Kuhn seeks to have the NDA declared unenforceable.

Former executive assistant Leslie Kuhn is suing Howard Stern , his wife Beth, and their production companies, alleging a hostile work environment and the use of a fraudulent non-disclosure agreement to silence her. The lawsuit, filed in court, details Kuhn's employment history, which began in September 2022 as an office manager on The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM. In January 2024, she transitioned to become Stern's executive assistant.

According to the legal complaint, Kuhn claims her employment was not initially contingent upon signing any employment contract or non-disclosure agreements. The legal document highlights that in May 2024, at the couple's request, Kuhn relocated to Southampton, New York, to work at their $20 million residence, described as an 'apocalypse bunker.' Her responsibilities, as alleged by Kuhn, were expanded by Beth Stern to include managing mansion staff, handling payroll, and overseeing household operations, including Stern's cat rescue and fostering activities. The suit paints a picture of a work environment that became increasingly challenging and disorganized, ultimately leading to her termination. The document indicates that Kuhn's employment was terminated in February 2026, which she claims was due to a hostile work environment, immense pressure from the couple’s animal rescue operation, and questionable business practices. She claims to have been accused of 'alleged misconduct' before her termination, which she denies. The lawsuit also claims that prior to her termination, Kuhn received a letter in December 2025, from Stern’s production company, informing her of a raise and bonus for the following year.\The lawsuit further alleges that upon her termination, Kuhn was presented with a 'separation agreement' containing an NDA, which she believes was falsely backdated to appear as though it had been signed at the commencement of her employment. Kuhn disputes the authenticity of the signature on the NDA, claiming it was manufactured to prevent her from speaking freely about her employment and termination. According to the complaint, the signature in question is simply her typewritten name in the same font style used in the agreement's introductory sections. She accuses the defendants, particularly Beth Stern, of manufacturing the NDA to silence her. Kuhn is seeking a court declaration that the NDA and Confidentiality Agreement are unenforceable, allowing her to discuss her employment freely. The Daily Mail contacted representatives for the Sterns for comment but did not receive a response. This legal battle adds another layer to the complex professional life of Howard Stern, who recently announced a new three-year deal with SiriusXM after significant speculation about the future of his show. This contract extension came after the shock jock had hinted at retiring, sparking debates and criticism from some online users who expressed the view that Stern should have already retired. The new deal represents the third extension of Stern's contract with SiriusXM, following previous agreements in 2010 and 2020, the latter being a five-year contract worth $500 million.\The core of the lawsuit revolves around claims of a hostile work environment and alleged attempts to silence the former employee through a potentially fraudulent non-disclosure agreement. Kuhn's allegations are detailed in a legal complaint that outlines her employment history and the circumstances leading up to her termination. The central dispute centers on the validity and enforceability of the NDA, which Kuhn believes was fabricated to prevent her from publicly discussing her experiences working for the Sterns. This legal action could have significant implications for Stern and his wife, and their production companies, as it challenges their practices and creates reputational concerns. Furthermore, the case may shed light on the inner workings of Stern’s household and business affairs. The controversy raises questions regarding the boundaries between personal and professional life, particularly within the context of celebrity and media personalities. The outcome of the lawsuit could set a precedent for similar cases involving employee disputes and non-disclosure agreements. It remains to be seen how the court will interpret the claims of a hostile work environment, the alleged fabrication of the NDA, and the overall context in which Kuhn's employment was terminated. The public response to the lawsuit will be monitored closely. The accusations could also potentially influence Stern's public image and the reception of his radio show





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Howard Stern Lawsuit Employment Dispute NDA Beth Stern

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Deontay Wilder 'vehemently denies' claims he assaulted former partner's sonDeontay Wilder 'vehemently denies' allegations he physically assaulted the son of his ex-partner, says his lawyer.

Read more »

Fergie in Hiding: Former Duchess of York Navigates Epstein Scandal FalloutSarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, has disappeared from public view and is reportedly in hiding, grappling with the renewed scrutiny surrounding her association with Jeffrey Epstein. This article delves into her current state, strained relationships, and the impact of the scandal on her life.

Read more »

Fergie in Hiding: Former Duchess of York Retreats Amid Epstein FalloutSarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, is reportedly in hiding, dealing with the fallout from the renewed scrutiny of her association with Jeffrey Epstein. Public appearances have ceased since December, and her relationships with both Prince Andrew and her daughters appear strained. The article details her regret and her association with Epstein.

Read more »

Former RAF Pilot Describes 'Cat and Mouse' Game as US Searches for Missing Airman in IranFormer RAF pilot John Peters, captured during the Gulf War, shares his experience to highlight the high-stakes search for a missing US airman in Iran, describing it as a 'game of cat and mouse'. He details the harrowing experience of being shot down, captured, and tortured, emphasizing the critical importance of training and the immediate survival instincts that kick in after ejection and capture.

Read more »

Former RAF Pilot Describes Gulf War Ordeal as US Airman Hunt ContinuesFormer RAF pilot John Peters, captured during the Gulf War, shares his experience of being shot down and captured, offering insights into the ongoing search for a missing US airman after a US jet was downed by Iran. He details the intense experience, the psychological impact, and the 'cat and mouse' game that ensues in such situations.

Read more »

Newcastle told to sign former Man Utd and Chelsea target to replace Nick WoltemadeNewcastle have been urged to sign a former Chelsea and Manchester United transfer target to replace struggling striker Nick Woltemade.

Read more »