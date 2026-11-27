HPC and AI-Sci spending hit $16.48 billion in H1 2026. Dell overtakes HPE in revenue, while GPU shortages drive unit growth to just 4.4 percent.

Revenue for on-premises high-performance computing and AI for science systems surged by 19.9 percent to reach $16.48 billion during the first half of 2026. This financial growth outpaced the 4.4 percent increase in worldwide unit shipments for these specialized systems compared to the same period in 2025. The disparity between revenue and unit volume highlights a market driven by component price increases and denser system architectures rather than simple volume expansion.

Revenue Growth Outpaces Unit Shipment Volume

The significant gap between the 19.9 percent revenue rise and the modest 4.4 percent unit shipment growth is primarily attributed to higher costs per node. System configurations now feature more nodes per machine and slightly higher counts of CPUs per system. Additionally, prices for critical components including CPUs, GPUs, DRAM, and flash memory have increased. This trend suggests that buyers are paying a premium for greater computational density within each installed system.

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Analysts from Hyperion Research, including Earl Joseph, Bob Sorensen, and Mark Nossokoff, noted that the pricing gap might be smaller than expected. This could indicate that HPC centers are adopting a conservative strategy by delaying upgrades to the latest CPU and GPU generations. By hanging back one or two generations, institutions can reduce capital outlays while still acquiring current generation systems at a lower cost than purchasing the absolute newest hardware immediately.

Dell Overtakes HPE in System Sales Revenue

Hewlett Packard Enterprise traditionally dominated on-premises HPC and AI for science installations since acquiring SGI and Cray. However, Dell has emerged as the revenue leader in the first half of 2026. Dell's HPC and AI for science system sales jumped 67.7 percent to $3.93 billion. In contrast, HPE grew its on-premises technical computing revenues by only 1.1 percent to $3.44 billion.

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This shift in market leadership may be influenced by GPU allocation preferences. Dell has reportedly received preferential treatment from Nvidia for AI systems in recent years. While the previous dynamic involved a personal relationship between Michael Dell and Jensen Huang, who no longer runs Nvidia, supply chain access remains a critical factor for vendors. It remains unclear whether HPE is still leading in total FP64 flops sold versus Dell, as revenue figures do not directly equate to raw computational output.

GPU Market Composition and Installed Base Trends

Other system builders, including numerous OEMs and ODMs, accounted for $9.12 billion in sales during the first half of 2026. This represents a 13.8 percent increase, which is lower than the 19.9 percent market-wide growth. Dell's exceptional growth and large size significantly lift the average for the broader class of vendors. Current GPU scarcity and high prices continue to limit most HPC centers from acquiring the most recent accelerators.

Data on the installed base shows a steady pace of adoption. The number of GPUs in the HPC and AI for science market is projected to reach approximately 1.2 million by the end of 2026. This figure is part of a much larger ecosystem. The total installed base of general-purpose GPUs is estimated between 18 million and 20 million, including hardware still in use from previous years.

Future Market Projections and Vendor Dynamics

Beyond standard GPUs, there are an estimated 13 million to 17 million custom AI XPUs in the global fleet. Google dominates this sector with an estimated 9 million to 11 million TPUs. Amazon holds a smaller share with approximately 3 million Trainium chips and 1 million to 2 million Inferentia chips. These custom accelerators play a significant role in the broader computational landscape.

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It is too early to determine if Dell will retain its revenue leadership position for the second half of 2026. The final ranking will not be known until the ISC27 Hyperion Research breakfast in Hamburg next June. Potential factors include HPE selling more CPU-only machines for traditional simulation workloads while Dell secures more GPU allocations for accelerator-heavy systems. The market trajectory for 2026 will depend heavily on how these supply and demand dynamics evolve in the coming months.