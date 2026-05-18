HS2 Cost 'Triple the Originally Planned Cost'

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander admits that the costs of the HS2 project have escalated significantly, likely reaching as high as £100billion, which is triple the original estimate of £32.7billion. She indicates that starting high-speed train services as early as 2035 is more likely, and the decision to lower the top speed to 320kph is made to cut costs. A review by former National Security Advisor Sir Stephen Lovegrove highlights the escalation in costs as a result of 'gold-plating' the project, high-speed train speeds, starting at difficult points of the route, and pressure to move on. The project is still tiptoeing through costs nearing £40billion which were spent without inspections, leading to criticisms of delays and lack of transparency. The decision to pull out the original Northern route legs was also made to save costs without prior public consultation.

The Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, will confirm tomorrow that HS2 could cost £100billion, despite previous scaling back of the project. She will reveal that the London-Birmingham stretch of HS2 , which was originally planned to connect London with Leeds and Manchester, could have comfortably exceeded £150billion in cost had it been completed.

The new cost projection for the London-Birmingham route is up to £100billion, which is equivalent to £1billion per mile. During her speech, Ms. Alexander is expected to announce a slower top speed for HS2 trains, reducing it from 360kph to 320kph to save costs. She will also discuss delaying the timetable for the project's beginning.

Former National Security Advisor Sir Stephen Lovegrove has recently published a review stating that rocketing costs are due to the 'gold-plating' of the project, excessive focus on the highest possible speeds, and starting construction at the hardest points of the route, among other factors. The project has already consumed over £40billion of taxpayers' money





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Finance HS2 High-Speed Rail Costs Escalating Triple The Original Cost Slowed Train Speed Spread Over £1Billion Per Mile

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HS2 failings blamed on high-speed focus and political pressureA new reviews confirms the high-speed rail line's 'original sins' include a technical design, changing political priorities and ballooning costs.

Read more »

Former boss of NHS trust that cared for Nottingham triple killer speaking at public inquiryBarnaby Webber, Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates were killed by Valdo Calocane on 13 June 2023.

Read more »

Government to ask HS2 boss to reduce train speed, costs cutUK's high-speed rail project facing delays and cost overruns, with Labour questioning CEO's report on speed reduction to save money.

Read more »

We built a railway in our garden - our house is now unsellable or worth tripleDave Walker, 54, and his wife Angela, 55, built the 400m track by hand over seven years

Read more »