HSBC, TalkTalk, and the BBC are among 178 global firms hit by a massive Optimizely cyberattack targeting iPhone users and stealing financial data from late November.

HSBC, TalkTalk, and the BBC are among 178 global organizations whose digital infrastructure was compromised in a sophisticated cyberattack discovered on November 17. British security researchers at Report URI identified malicious code embedded within website tools used by major international corporations. The incident has prompted urgent warnings for iPhone and iPad users to update their software and check bank statements for unauthorized activity.

Optimizely Attack Mechanism and Scope

Security experts at Report URI detected the intrusion late on November 17. The attack targeted Optimizely, a platform companies use to test website layouts and features. Hackers exploited a vulnerability in the service to insert malicious code into webpages. This code was delivered alongside genuine software through Optimizely's trusted systems, making detection significantly more difficult for standard security measures.

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Researchers examined 1,611 Optimizely code files and identified 188 infected files associated with the 178 organizations. The criminals did not need to breach each company's internal computer systems directly. Instead, they exploited the trusted relationship between the businesses and the third-party platform. Visitors encountered the threat simply by opening an affected page, without downloading apps or clicking suspicious email links.

Primary Targets and Affected Industries

While many affected organizations are based in the US, several prominent British entities were compromised. These include HSBC, Europe's largest bank, TalkTalk, a major UK telecom provider, and the BBC. The list of victims spans multiple critical industries, highlighting the widespread nature of the supply chain attack. Financial institutions, technology firms, and retail brands were all impacted.

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Banking and finance victims include Paychex, Equifax, SmartAsset, ABN AMRO, and HSBC operations across the US, Hong Kong, Mexico, Singapore, Australia, the UAE, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Egypt, and the Philippines. Technology sector victims featured Zoom, Salesforce, GitLab, and Typeform. The attack also reached retail giants such as IKEA, ASOS, Mattel, and Starbucks Canada, alongside insurance providers like Admiral and Asurion/uBreakiFix.

Malicious Code Objectives and Financial Loss

The malware was specifically designed to steal cryptocurrency payments and capture credit card details entered into online forms. It also targeted security weaknesses in iPhones and iPads to hack the devices of visitors who accessed infected pages. Researchers reported cryptocurrency transfers to wallets controlled by the attackers, totaling little more than $7,000 (£5,200) so far. This amount represents the known financial impact to date.

However, the total number of people whose card details were stolen or devices successfully hacked remains unknown. The code was designed to operate covertly, harvesting data from specific online forms and cryptocurrency transactions. The limited initial financial theft does not necessarily indicate the overall scale of the data breach or the number of compromised devices.

User Safety Recommendations and Next Steps

People who entered credit card details on an affected website on November 16 are advised to monitor their statements for unauthorized charges. Anyone who made a cryptocurrency payment should verify that the funds reached the intended recipient. iPhone and iPad users who visited the compromised sites should install the latest software updates to patch the security vulnerabilities targeted by the hackers.

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Optimizely has confirmed the attack and states it has fixed the vulnerability and removed the malicious code. The incident follows a string of recent disruptions to essential services, including a global Microsoft outage and nationwide flight grounding. The latest cyberattack has intensified unease about the security of trusted websites and their role in financial data theft.