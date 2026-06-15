HSBC UK Launches £220 Switching Bonus for New Current Account Customers

HSBC UK offers a £220 bonus to new customers opening a current account via its app, provided they switch using CASS, deposit £2,000, and spend £500 within 60 days. The account also includes multi-currency Global Money features and lifestyle discounts.

HSBC UK has introduced a new £220 bonus for customers opening a current account , a move aimed at attracting new clients in a competitive banking market.

This incentive, launched on Monday, June 15, is available specifically to those who open an HSBC UK Bank Account via the HSBC UK mobile application and satisfy a set of eligibility requirements. According to the bank, qualifying customers will receive the bonus within 60 days after fulfilling all conditions.

Beyond the cash reward, the account provides additional advantages such as access to the Global Money account, which allows customers to manage multiple currencies, convert funds at competitive exchange rates, and spend internationally. Cardholders also gain entry to a program of exclusive offers and discounts across shopping, dining, and travel categories.

The criteria to claim the £220 bonus are straightforward: applicants must complete a full switch of their everyday banking using the Current Account Switch Service (CASS), transfer at least two direct debits, deposit a minimum of £2,000 into the new HSBC account, and spend £500 using the debit card associated with that account, all within 60 days of opening the account. Tara Bedelian, head of current accounts at HSBC UK, emphasized the value proposition, stating that the new incentive provides compelling reasons for customers to switch, highlighting the unique benefits like Global Money with its best exchange rates and the quick bonus payout upon meeting the requirements.

It is important to note that this offer is separate from another ongoing promotion for the HSBC UK Premier Bank Account, which still offers a £500 welcome bonus. That reward is available to customers who switch using CASS and meet Premier eligibility, typically by having an annual personal salary of £100,000 or more, or by maintaining £100,000 or more in combined savings and investments with HSBC UK.

Both incentives reflect HSBC's strategy to bolster its retail customer base by targeting higher-value clients with substantial cash rewards and premium features





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HSBC UK Current Account Switching Bonus £220 Offer CASS Debit Card Spend Global Money Multi-Currency Account Premier Account Bank Incentive

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