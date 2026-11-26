Deleted LinkedIn remarks by Michael Cawley intensify scrutiny over HSE CEO Anne O'Connor's dismissal and Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill's alleged involvement.

Former Ryanair executive Michael Cawley has intensified the political controversy surrounding the Health Service Executive by publishing deleted comments that described the organization as one of the most dysfunctional structures he has ever encountered. These remarks, posted on LinkedIn last April shortly after Anne O'Connor assumed the role of Chief Executive, claimed that bureaucratic waste within the HSE represented a massive loss of taxpayer money.

Cawley's Critical LinkedIn Remarks and Immediate Context

The specific post, which Cawley subsequently removed from the platform, appeared under a LinkedIn entry that praised the HSE's world ranking. In the deleted text, Cawley wrote that while treatment quality seemed comparable to international standards once access was gained, the system suffered from an epic scale of bureaucracy.

Also read Former HSE chief Anne O'Connor 'instructs solicitors' after dismissal

Cawley explicitly stated that this excessive bureaucratic machinery constituted a massive waste of taxpayers' funds. The former board member, who was appointed to the oversight body by the previous Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, made these observations just weeks after Anne O'Connor began her tenure as the head of the health service.

Board Dispute and Mediation Negotiations

Amidst the backdrop of these historical criticisms, the HSE board has agreed to enter mediation with the recently dismissed Chief Executive Anne O'Connor regarding the process that led to her termination. This development occurs while intense scrutiny is being applied to the decision to sack the CEO, with allegations suggesting that the Health Minister was working in lockstep with the board.

Advertisement

Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has firmly denied any allegation of coordination or improper influence in the dismissal process. Her office maintains that the HSE board holds sole statutory responsibility for the appointment and dismissal of the Chief Executive, asserting that neither she nor the Government participated in the decision-making.

Political Backlash and Opposition Criticisms

Labour Party Health spokeswoman Marie Sherlock criticized Cawley for his lack of constructive action during his nearly year-and-a-half tenure on the board. She argued that Cawley had ample time to implement changes rather than simply offering criticism, noting that Anne O'Connor initiated a cost and productivity oversight group within six months of starting the job.

Sinn Féin Health spokesman David Cullinane further escalated the political tension by telling the Dáil that the controversy bore all the hallmarks of a minister who orchestrated the sacking. Cullinane's comments align with opposition claims that the new Chief Executive was set up to fail from the very beginning of her appointment.

Government Response and Ministerial Accountability

Tánaiste Simon Harris expressed uncertainty regarding his support for the dismissal, stating he could not confidently say he backed the board's decision. He appealed for HSE directors to appear before the Oireachtas for questioning to address the growing public and political concerns. Harris insisted that Minister Carroll MacNeill was not at odds with Coalition leaders regarding their refusal to support the retention of the Chief Executive.

Advertisement

Minister Carroll MacNeill claimed she received legal advice to withhold information about the dismissal for 48 hours. She stated she was informed of the board's intentions by Department of Health secretary general Derek Tierney on the Thursday evening prior to public disclosure, and she did not notify Taoiseach Micheál Martin or the Tánaiste during that period.

Ongoing Reform Efforts and Upcoming Board Meeting

Michael Cawley has long been a vocal critic of the HSE's slow pace of reform and excessive spending, with internal records showing he called for stronger spending controls and cost cuts to challenge staff comfort zones over the last two years. His term as a board member is scheduled to expire next September, leaving his continued influence on the organization's direction in question.

The HSE board is due to meet today for its formal monthly session and will convene for the first time since the abrupt end of Anne O'Connor's leadership. As pressure mounts on the Minister regarding her alleged involvement in the process, all eyes are on how the board will proceed with its reform agenda under new leadership and ongoing mediation.