HSTikkyTokky Unhinged Riot: Deen Claims Scripted Attack Triggered Kilkenny Brawl

Mo Deen alleges a staged altercation with Tommy Robinson ignited a violent riot at HSTikkyTokky's banned event in Kilkenny, Ireland, leading to arrests and injuries.

Muslim influencer Mohammad Kubba, known online as Mo Deen, has asserted that his violent confrontation with far-right activist Tommy Robinson was a pre-arranged, scripted moment intended to escalate tensions for HSTikkyTokky's Unhinged boxing event in Kilkenny, Ireland. The incident, which served as the catalyst for a severe riot, resulted in one man being stabbed, two individuals being arrested, and a teenager later charged with a criminal offense during the chaotic scenes that unfolded at the venue.

Origin of the Staged Altercation

Deen maintains that he was explicitly instructed by the event organizers to attack Robinson in a specific manner to generate maximum online engagement and controversy. He described the confrontation as a performance designed to provoke a reaction, claiming that the subsequent violence and panic among the crowd were unintended consequences rather than part of the original plan for the spectacle.

Also read Tommy Robinson Arrested in Kilkenny Brawl at Unhinged Promotions Event

The event promoter, Harrison Sullivan, also known by his online alias HSTikkyTokky, has categorically denied that any such script existed. Sullivan has insisted that the night ran "absolutely brilliantly" due to its trending status on social media platforms, despite the severe disorder that forced the cancellation of the final three scheduled fights when venue owners refused to allow the event to continue.

Deen, whose real name is Mohammad Kubba, alleged that he feared for his safety following the incident, stating in a social media video that he believed a hit had been put out on him by Robinson's supporters. He claimed to have sought refuge in a utility room before being escorted back into the main area by event security after Sullivan reportedly demanded his return to face the activist in the ring.

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Violence and Security Breakdown

The altercation began when Robinson, who arrived in Kilkenny as a ringside guest accompanied by a large group of supporters, made inflammatory remarks about Islam while seated at the commentators' desk alongside Sullivan and influencer Ed Matthews. Robinson, who is currently on bail pending sentencing on December 16 for harassment charges, claimed that Muslims had been "raping our country for 100 years" and cited disputed statistics regarding sexual offenses.

Following these statements, Deen, who had just defeated his opponent MrTikTokUK in the undercard, jumped from the boxing ring and launched a flying kick at Robinson. The initial physical contact triggered an immediate mass brawl, with metal chairs being hurled across the crowd by fighting fans and racist and sexist commentary being broadcast live online by spectators.

Safety was compromised significantly as the violence spilled out of the ring and into the audience. Although security personnel initially managed to contain the core conflict, the situation deteriorated further, leading to a stabbing incident and multiple arrests. The venue, a 1,900-capacity community hub in Kilkenny, had to be shut down prematurely after the capacity of 2,000 young fans contributed to the chaos.

Legal Repercussions for Robinson

Tommy Robinson faces immediate legal consequences beyond the civil liabilities potentially arising from the Kilkenny incident. He is scheduled to return to court on December 16 for sentencing after being found guilty in October of harassing two Daily Mail journalists. The upcoming hearing carries the possibility of a custodial sentence, adding to the legal scrutiny surrounding his public appearances and activism.

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The prosecution alleges that Robinson's campaign caused the journalists to fear for their safety, a verdict that stands in stark contrast to his portrayal of events as a victim of media bias. His presence in Ireland for the Unhinged event appears to have exacerbated existing legal vulnerabilities, with observers noting that the violent nature of the brawl could influence judicial perceptions of his character and threat level.

Context of Unhinged Events

The Kilkenny violence was not an isolated incident for the Unhinged brand of events, which has a history of promoting chaotic and controversial interactions between internet personalities. A press conference held on the Friday evening preceding the riot featured multiple fighters launching themselves at one another in a series of violent clashes involving streamers, rappers, and OnlyFans models.

Convicted sex offender Paul Flaherty, known as The Real Flaherty, was also involved in the pre-event turbulence. Flaherty, who was jailed for five years in 2018 after being convicted of sexually assaulting a woman he met on Tinder, had previously been embroiled in a chaotic brawl at an Unhinged promotional event in September, with footage of that confrontation going viral online.

Despite Sullivan's claims that the company has been banned worldwide following the carnage, sources close to boxing authorities suggest these claims lack substance. The promoter has simultaneously begun talking up a fight card for the following month, expressing hope that Tommy Robinson will participate in future bouts, indicating that the commercial engine behind the events continues to operate despite the severe public backlash.