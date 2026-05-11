Huayou Cobalt gains influence in African lithium market with Ewoyaa and Atlantic Lithium acquisitions

Chinese-based Huayou Cobalt's increasing presence in the African lithium industry has been marked by the acquisition of Ewoyaa Lithium mine in Ghana and Atlantic Lithium, a move driven by rising lithium prices and increased demand for the battery metal. The Ewoyaa project, with high lithium content, has received a mining license, triggering the off-take agreement with Huayou. Additionally, Atlantic Lithium's exploration projects in Africa have come under scrutiny due to lower spodumene grades and political instability in Mali and Ethiopia.

China-based Huayou Cobalt has strengthened its presence in African lithium assets by acquiring Ewoyaa Lithium project in Ghana and adding Atlantic Lithium to its portfolio.

The deal involves a $71 million purchase of Elevra Lithium's 22.5% stake in Ewoyaa, followed by a $210 million acquisition of Atlantic Lithium. The Ewoyaa project, with 36.8 million tonnes grading 1.24% lithium in resources, has been granted a mining license, paving the way for its development. Rising lithium prices, driven by demand growth and geopolitical factors, have led to renewed interest in overseas lithium assets.

The deal will result in the transfer of a 50% off-take agreement and sole funding responsibilities on Ewoyaa. However, Africa's lithium projects face challenges due to lower spodumene grades and political instability, with Mali and Ethiopia emerging as promising locations at current price levels





MiningOnline / 🏆 117. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

African Lithium Ewoyaa Lithium Atlantic Lithium Huayou Cobalt Rising Prices Political Stabilty

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elevra to exit Ghanaian lithium playAgreement signed to sell Ewoyaa to the buyer of Atlantic’s interest for cash

Read more »

Virgin Atlantic temporarily suspends flights to popular US holiday hotspotVirgin Atlantic has announced temporary changes to its winter 2026 schedule including suspending flights to one US hotspot, with passengers offered refunds or rebooking options

Read more »

Virgin Atlantic ban passengers may not know aboutAirlines across the globe have tightened rules

Read more »

Virgin Atlantic says ‘never fly’ with this item unless you do one thingThe airline says the item is 'never allowed on our flights in any circumstances' - but there's a catch

Read more »