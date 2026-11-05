Hubert Aiwanger Found Dead in Berlin Hotel Room

Bavarian Deputy Governor Hubert Aiwanger is found dead in his Berlin hotel room. Police and prosecutors are investigating the cause of death of the 55-year-old Free Voters leader.

Berlin police and prosecutors confirmed on Wednesday evening that Hubert Aiwanger, the prominent Bavaria n politician and national leader of the Free Voters party, was found dead inside a hotel room in the German capital. The body of Aiwanger, who simultaneously served as Bavaria's Deputy Governor and Economy Minister, was discovered at the Neuer Fritz hotel located in the center of the city. Authorities have officially opened an investigation to determine the precise cause of the sudden death, which has sent shockwaves through both regional and national German politics.

Discovery and Initial Investigation

The 55-year-old politician had originally planned to deliver a speech on Wednesday afternoon at the opening ceremony of a new Berlin office for his party but withdrew from the public event citing health reasons just hours before the discovery. Michael Petzold, a spokesperson for Berlin's public prosecutor's office, stated to the German newspaper Bild that investigators are maintaining an open mind regarding the circumstances surrounding the death. Petzold emphasized that nothing can be ruled out at this preliminary stage of the inquiry, indicating that the authorities are exploring all possible scenarios without prematurely narrowing the scope of the forensic analysis.

Also read Jewellery thief jailed after gun and fake cash found in Gucci bag

Political Career and Influence

Aiwanger established himself as a dominant force in Bavarian politics long before his death in Berlin. He served as the leader of the Free Voters party in Bavaria since 2006 and assumed the role of national leader in 2010, transforming the group into a serious rival to the long-dominant Christian Social Union in the southern state. Under his combative leadership style, characterized by a strong regional accent and populist rhetoric, the party successfully entered the state legislature in Munich in 2008. This political ascent allowed the Free Voters to join the Bavarian government as a junior coalition partner ten years later, precisely when the Christian Social Union lost its absolute majority in the state legislature.

Advertisement

Controversies and Electoral Resilience

Despite his electoral successes, Aiwanger's career was not without significant controversy. Shortly before the Bavarian state election in 2023, he faced intense public scrutiny and a major furor stemming from allegations that he was responsible for distributing an antisemitic flyer during his high school years thirty-five years prior. Aiwanger firmly denied these allegations, and the controversy did not ultimately harm his party's prospects. The Free Voters emerged from the election unscathed, gaining additional support and retaining their position within the state government. However, his efforts to expand the party's influence beyond Bavaria yielded limited results, and he was unable to lead the Free Voters into the national parliament despite his regional dominance.

Reactions and Personal Legacy

The political community reacted with immediate sorrow to the news of Aiwanger's passing. Bavarian Governor Markus Söder took to the social media platform X to express his condolences, describing the sudden death of Hubert Aiwanger as an absolute tragedy. The personal loss extends beyond the political sphere, as Aiwanger is survived by his partner, who is also a politician for the Free Voters named Tanja Schweiger, as well as their two children. This developing story continues to unfold as investigators work to release further details regarding the circumstances of the death.