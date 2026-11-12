Huddersfield University Arrest After 7 Women Sexually Assaulted in 30 Minutes

A 29-year-old man was arrested at Huddersfield University on Tuesday following a 30-minute spree involving seven sexual assaults on women between 6pm and 6.30pm.

A 29-year-old man was arrested by West Yorkshire Police on Tuesday following a disturbing incident at Huddersfield University where seven women were sexually assaulted during a concentrated thirty-minute period. The arrests came after officers received multiple reports of a suspect approaching and physically touching several female students on campus between 6pm and 6.30pm.

Campus security personnel raised the alarm and dialed 999 after becoming aware of the multiple reports. All the women involved managed to escape from the suspect after he approached them and grabbed them during the incident. The suspect remains in police custody as investigators work to piece together the sequence of events that occurred during that evening.

Also read Man arrested after seven women sexually assaulted at university campus

Incident Timeline And Police Response

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the suspect approached and sexually assaulted seven women within the specified timeframe. Officers were initially called to the Huddersfield University site following several reports detailing a man approaching women and then sexually touching them. The force stated that the suspect remained in custody at the time of reporting.

Investigators have been working closely with university security teams to identify the suspect and gather evidence. The police response was rapid, with officers arriving to secure the area and begin their inquiries immediately after the alarm was raised by campus staff. The comprehensive nature of the police response highlights the seriousness with which they are treating these offenses.

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Official Statements And Victim Support

Detective Inspector Sarah Bradley addressed the public regarding the ongoing investigation into these offenses. She stated that the police fully recognize the distress and concern this incident has caused to the community. The force remains fully committed to supporting the victims and safeguarding those who live, study, and work in Huddersfield.

Bradley emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and that police are working closely with partners at the university. The goal is to provide reassurance to students and staff while ensuring a thorough inquiry into the allegations. The detective noted that the police are dedicating significant resources to this case to ensure justice is served.

University Cooperation And Safety Measures

The university administration is supporting those affected by the incident and maintaining close contact with law enforcement. Campus security played a crucial role in alerting authorities and helping to manage the situation as it unfolded. The institution is cooperating fully with the police to ensure the safety of the student body.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the events or who has information to come forward. The investigation continues to gather details about the suspect's movements and interactions with the victims. Police are ensuring that all necessary measures are taken to support the victims throughout the legal process and beyond.