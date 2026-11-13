Man charged with sexually assaulting seven women at University of Huddersfield

Sophan Akbash, 29, has been charged with nine counts of sexual assault after seven women were attacked near the University of Huddersfield campus on Tuesday evening.

A man has been charged after seven women said they had been sexually assaulted at a university. Sophan Akbash, 29, from Huddersfield, has been charged with nine counts of sexual assault and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court later, West Yorkshire Police said.

Officers were called to Huddersfield University on Tuesday by security staff following several reports of a man approaching and sexually touching women around and near the campus on Tuesday evening, the force said. They established that seven women had been approached and sexually assaulted by a suspect between 6pm and 6.30pm. Police said the seven women were separately assaulted in the space of 30 minutes.

Also read Man Arrested for Serial Assaults on Seven Women at Huddersfield University

All the women had made off from the suspect after he approached and grabbed at them, the force said. A 29-year-old man was later arrested in Huddersfield on suspicion of sexual assault. The force said officers remain in close contact with the university, which is supporting those affected by the incident. Detective Inspector Sarah Bradley said: We fully recognise the distress and concern this incident has caused and can confirm a comprehensive investigation remains ongoing into these offences.

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University Response to Campus Assaults

We continue to work closely with our partners at the university to provide reassurance to students and staff and remain fully committed to supporting victims and safeguarding those who live, study and work in Huddersfield. University of Huddersfield deputy vice-chancellor Professor Tim Thornton said: The safety and wellbeing of our students, staff and visitors is our highest priority.

We are aware of the reported incident and have been working closely with West Yorkshire Police, who have confirmed that an arrest has been made. We recognise that incidents of this nature are deeply concerning and we are providing wellbeing support to anyone affected.

Campus Security Patrols Increased

As a precaution, we have increased security patrols around campus and are encouraging all members of our community to make use of our SafeZone app, which provides direct access to emergency assistance, wellbeing support and our campus support and safety team.