Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal Harris Remarries in Intimate Cook Islands Ceremony

Crystal Harris, widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, has remarried James Ward in an intimate ceremony in the Cook Islands. The private wedding took place nearly nine years after Hefner's death. The couple opted for a small, ocean-inspired ceremony to begin their new chapter together. Harris has stated that she is 'nurturing the real me, my adventurous spirit, my inner child'.

Crystal Harris , the widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner , has remarried. The 39-year-old former centerfold exchanged vows with Hawaii businessman James Ward , 42, in a private ceremony on Aitutaki in the Cook Islands. The wedding occurred nearly nine years after Hefner's passing at age 91. The couple, who announced their engagement almost a year ago, opted for the remote location to ensure a peaceful and authentic experience, away from the presence of large chain hotels.

Harris told People magazine that the Cook Islands' serene environment and stunning lagoon made it the ideal setting for them to start this new chapter of their lives. She emphasized their shared love for the ocean and nature as a key factor in their choice of location. \The wedding, planned with the assistance of Sandi Brown, was designed to be simple, elegant, and ocean-inspired, allowing the couple to focus on the intimate details rather than the complexities of a large event. Harris explained that they wanted a quiet and personal ceremony where they could truly be present with each other. For the special day, Harris selected a Margo gown by Oksana Mukha, which she described as romantic, timeless, and very feminine, reminiscent of a Disney princess dress. The gown featured over 5,400 Swarovski crystals, adding to its ethereal beauty. Recalling their engagement, Harris expressed the profound impact of their love on her life. She shared on Instagram her feelings, emphasizing the sense of peace and wonder they felt as they embarked on this new journey together. The couple's engagement was announced in May 2025, and Harris has been sharing updates on her husband via Instagram Stories. The former Playboy model who married Hefner when she was 26 and he was 86, has found a new journey and life. The new couple's story started in September 2024 and she gushed that the relationship healed her. \Before marrying Ward, Harris spoke with People magazine and shared how her relationship with Ward allowed her to nurture her true self, describing how she feels valued, validated, and seen and heard. She believes she is now more herself than ever before, nurturing her adventurous spirit and inner child. In 2024, Harris released a memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy And Finding Myself, in which she shared various accounts of her life, including her feelings towards Hefner. She revealed that she never loved the late magazine publisher and felt trapped in their marriage. The book also touched on Hefner's agoraphobia and the decay within the seemingly luxurious Playboy Mansion, painting a different picture of her life with him. Harris's marriage to Hefner and the subsequent events have certainly shaped her life, and now she embarks on this new chapter with James Ward, showcasing a path to her new story





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