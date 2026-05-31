Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Team Up for Disney+ Docuseries

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are teaming up once again for a new Disney+ docuseries following Australia's SailGP team, the Bonds Flying Roos. The series will take viewers behind the scenes of the high-octane SailGP Championship, offering unprecedented access to one of the world's most successful sailing teams as they battle for glory on the international stage.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are teaming up once again, this time for a new Disney+ docuseries following Australia's SailGP team, the Bonds Flying Roos , which the A-list friends co-own.

The upcoming series will take viewers behind the scenes of the high-octane SailGP Championship, offering unprecedented access to one of the world's most successful sailing teams as they battle for glory on the international stage. The series will be produced by Ryan's Maximum Effort banner alongside Eureka Productions, in partnership with SailGP and the Flying Roos. The series will stream exclusively on Disney+ internationally. In a joint statement, the A-listers couldn't resist taking a playful swipe at their latest collaboration.

'This is our first collaboration since Deadpool & Wolverine and we once again anticipate action, comedy, heart... but with a lot more water,' they said. The adrenaline-fuelled championship sees national teams race identical 50-foot foiling catamarans capable of reaching speeds of up to 100km/h at spectacular waterfront venues around the globe.

Australia's Flying Roos are led by driver and CEO Tom Slingsby, an Australian Olympic gold medallist, America's Cup winner and three-time SailGP champion who is widely regarded as one of the greatest sailors of all time. The docuseries promises a front-row seat to the drama both on and off the water, blending the sport's breathtaking racing action with intimate behind-the-scenes access as the team travels the world in pursuit of championship glory.

On Saturday, Hugh was seen beaming alongside Olympian Tom Slingsby, 41, in photos shared to social media as they appeared at a promotional event in New York City for the upcoming series. The pair sported co-ordinated sailing gear as Hugh was seen cheerfully posing with an Aussie sailing crew. In another photo, Hugh took a hands-on approach as he stepped into a boat and began to steer it, looking every inch the skilled sailor.

'So glad Hugh was able to make it to the race,' Ryan commented on the post. Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster left 'blindsided' by ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness's request. Hugh and Ryan were unveiled as co-owners of the Flying Roos in June 2025, with the Australian outfit currently sitting second in the 2026 SailGP standings as they chase top spot in a fiercely contested season.

It follows reports that Hugh Jackman's girlfriend Sutton Foster has admitted she feels 'really alone,' days after being pictured on a tense outing with the actor. The actor, 57, and Broadway star, 51, publicly confirmed their romance in January 2025, a year after he announced that he and Deborra-Lee Furness had split, and it was claimed days later that his ex now wants to meet his new partner. Now, Sutton has seemingly referenced her relationship woes in a new interview.

She said: 'I've been a leading lady for a long time... but often I feel really alone.

'I reached out to a lot of my contemporaries last year, and a lot of the women on Broadway, and we all are usually on our own. Everyone shared the commonality of loneliness.

' Sutton then appeared to allude to the perceived tension between her and Hugh Jackman's ex-wife Deborra-Lee, 70, adding that she hoped women in high-profile positions could support each other instead. Speaking on a Women's Health Lab panel in New York City called The Science of Staying Strong, she said: 'Women of power can actually support each other. We don't have to be pitted against each other.





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