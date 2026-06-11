Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Attend The Death of Robin Hood Premiere Amid Romance Speculation

Hugh Jackman and his girlfriend Sutton Foster were seen looking cozy at the New York City premiere of his new film The Death of Robin Hood, amid recent speculation about the state of their romance. The duo held hands as they attended the premiere.

Hugh Jackman and girlfriend Sutton Foster were seen looking cozy at the New York City premiere of his new film The Death of Robin Hood, amid recent speculation about the state of their romance.

The Sydney, Australia native, 57, and Younger star, 51, smiled as they posed for photographers as they made their entrance at the screening, held at AMC Lincoln Square 13. The Oscar-nominated star and Broadway beauty appeared to be in good spirits amid speculation about the state of their romance last month after Foster raised eyebrows when she publicly stated she felt 'really alone' at times.

Foster's comments about occasional loneliness came days before she and Jackman appeared to be in the middle of a tense moment while headed to a gym in New York City May 26. On Wednesday, the pair arrived in style, as Jackman was clad in a dark grey suit with a black shirt and black shoes. Foster looked amazing in a navy blue satin jacquard column dress carrying a matching purse with her dark locks parted and slicked back.

She rounded out her ensemble with blue heels and earrings on the June night in the Big Apple





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Hugh Jackman Sutton Foster The Death Of Robin Hood New York City AMC Lincoln Square 13 Romance Speculation Loneliness Gym In New York City The Science Of Staying Strong Women's Health Lab Panel Debuted On Broadway The Death Of Robin Hood New Idea Magazine Ryan Reynolds Hollywood Mates Australia's Racing Team Met Gala Tenderly Holding Hands

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