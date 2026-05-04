Hugh Jackman Debuts New Girlfriend Sutton Foster at Met Gala After Divorce

Hugh Jackman made a statement at the 2026 Met Gala by arriving with girlfriend Sutton Foster, signaling a new chapter after his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness. The couple's appearance sparked wedding rumors and showcased a clear display of affection.

Hugh Jackman seemingly delivered a pointed message to his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness , by debuting his new relationship with Sutton Foster at the 2026 Met Gala .

The actor, 57, and Foster, 51, arrived together on Monday night, marking their first public appearance as a couple at a high-profile event. This appearance comes after Jackman finalized his divorce from Furness, 70, last June, ending a 27-year marriage. Jackman and Furness were frequent attendees of the Met Gala during their marriage, with their last joint appearance being in 2023. Jackman attended the 2024 gala solo and skipped the 2025 event altogether.

On the red carpet, Jackman and Foster appeared deeply connected, frequently exchanging loving glances. Jackman was impeccably dressed in a black tuxedo with a velvet jacket and diamond broach, while Foster shone in a glittering gold one-shoulder gown.

Their appearance has fueled speculation about an impending wedding, with reports suggesting Jackman has already dismissed the idea of a prenuptial agreement despite the significant difference in their net worths – Jackman is estimated to be worth $170 million, while Foster's net worth is around $4 million. Sources claim Jackman finds the suggestion of a prenup 'offensive' and is eager to marry Foster as soon as her divorce from ex-husband Ted Griffin is finalized.

Plans reportedly include a small, intimate ceremony in New York with their theater friends, followed by a 'honeymoon tour' of Europe to visit Jackman's mother. The Met Gala, held annually on the first Monday in May, is renowned as the 'Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets.

' This year's theme, 'Costume Art,' and dress code, 'Fashion Is Art,' challenged attendees to explore the relationship between fashion and the human body as a canvas. The event was co-chaired by a prominent trio: Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, alongside Vogue's global editorial director, Anna Wintour. This marks Williams' first time co-chairing the gala, while Kidman has previously held the role in 2003 and 2005. Beyonce served as an honorary chair in 2013.

Jackman and Furness had a long history with the event, attending together since 2004, and their absence as a couple this year, coupled with Jackman's arrival with Foster, has been widely interpreted as a significant moment in both their lives





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