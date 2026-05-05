Hugh Jackman Faces Backlash for Met Gala Appearance with Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman has been criticized for attending the Met Gala with his new girlfriend Sutton Foster shortly after his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness, sparking a wave of disapproval on social media.

Hugh Jackman has faced considerable backlash for his recent public appearance with new girlfriend Sutton Foster at the Met Gala . The actor's decision to attend the prestigious event with Foster, less than a year after finalizing his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness , has been widely criticized as insensitive and disrespectful by social media users.

The couple made their red carpet debut as they arrived at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night, visibly affectionate and posing for photographs, a move that many perceived as a harsh signal to Jackman's former spouse. Numerous comments online expressed disappointment and disapproval, with many users voicing their continued support for Furness. The criticism highlights the public's sensitivity surrounding high-profile divorces and the perceived timing of new relationships.

Jackman and Foster, who began dating in late 2024 after co-starring in a Broadway revival of The Music Man, appeared smitten as they navigated the red carpet, sharing glances and radiating affection. Jackman, dressed in a classic black tuxedo with a velvet jacket, and Foster, stunning in a glittering gold gown, made a striking impression.

However, the focus quickly shifted from their fashion choices to the implications of their public display of affection given the recent end of Jackman's 27-year marriage. The actor's previous attendance at the Met Gala with Furness, including a joint appearance as recently as 2023, further fueled the criticism. He attended the 2024 event solo and skipped it entirely the following year amidst the separation proceedings.

This year's appearance with Foster marked a significant shift, signaling a new chapter in his personal life. The swiftness with which Jackman has moved on has been a point of contention for many, with some questioning the appropriateness of introducing a new partner so soon after a lengthy marriage. Reports have also surfaced regarding potential wedding plans between Jackman and Foster, with claims that Jackman declined to sign a prenuptial agreement.

These reports have only intensified the scrutiny surrounding their relationship. The couple's Met Gala appearance is seen by some as a deliberate attempt to showcase their commitment and solidify their status as a couple. The public reaction underscores the challenges celebrities face in navigating personal relationships under intense media attention. The situation also raises questions about the boundaries of public perception and the expectations placed on individuals following a divorce.

The history of Jackman and Furness's relationship adds another layer to the controversy. The couple, who share two adult children, Oscar and Ava, were known for their long-standing and seemingly stable marriage. Their separation in 2023 came as a surprise to many, and the subsequent divorce proceedings were closely followed by the media. The Met Gala has traditionally been an event for the couple, with back-to-back appearances in 2017 and 2018.

Jackman's decision to bring Foster to the event, therefore, represents a clear departure from the past and a symbolic embrace of his new relationship. The online backlash serves as a reminder of the enduring connection between Jackman and Furness in the eyes of the public. While Jackman is entitled to pursue his own happiness, the timing and manner of his public debut with Foster have drawn criticism from those who believe it was insensitive to his ex-wife.

The incident highlights the complexities of navigating personal life in the public sphere and the challenges of moving on after a long-term relationship. The situation continues to unfold, and it remains to be seen how Jackman and Foster will respond to the ongoing criticism





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hugh Jackman Sutton Foster Met Gala Deborra-Lee Furness Divorce Celebrity News Red Carpet Broadway The Music Man

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to watch the 2026 Met Gala and is Lewis Hamilton attending?Lewis Hamilton is expected to attend the 2026 Met Gala in New York

Read more »

Hugh Jackman Debuts New Girlfriend Sutton Foster at Met Gala After DivorceHugh Jackman made a statement at the 2026 Met Gala by arriving with girlfriend Sutton Foster, signaling a new chapter after his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness. The couple's appearance sparked wedding rumors and showcased a clear display of affection.

Read more »

Kylie Jenner Frees The Nipple (And The Eyebrow) At The 2026 Met GalaAt the 2026 Met Gala, Kylie Jenner accessorised her Schiaparelli gown with bleached eyebrows.

Read more »

At The 2026 Met Gala, Beyoncé Proves Fashion Is In Her BonesBeyoncé returned to the Met Gala for the first time in a decade, wearing a custom Olivier Rousteing look that featured a rhinestone-embellished skeleton at the Met Gala 2026.

Read more »

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Shine at Met Gala Afterparty Amid Gala ControversyKendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber dazzled at a Met Gala afterparty, showcasing new looks after the event itself was plagued by criticism over its opening performance and guest list. The Gala, sponsored by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, faced backlash for what many deemed a 'tacky' and 'cheap' atmosphere.

Read more »

Beyoncé broke strict Met Gala rule when she walked the red carpet with Blue IvyThe legendary singer and her daughter broke a major rule at this year's Met Gala

Read more »