Hugh Jackman Faces Fan Backlash Over Instagram Post with Girlfriend Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman has encountered criticism from some fans after posting a photo with his girlfriend Sutton Foster at the premiere of his new film, The Death of Robin Hood. The couple's public displays of affection have drawn scrutiny since they went public in early 2025, following Jackman's divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness. While some condemn the relationship, others express support for the actor's happiness.

Hugh Jackman , the celebrated actor known for his portrayal of Wolverine, has faced significant backlash from a segment of his fanbase after sharing a seemingly affectionate photograph with his girlfriend, Sutton Foster , on Instagram.

The post, made on Thursday, promoted the premiere of his new film, The Death of Robin Hood, at AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York. The image showed Jackman, 57, smiling as he wrapped his arm around the waist of Foster, 51, who appeared ecstatic with one arm thrown in the air.

This public display of their relationship has been a topic of intense scrutiny since the couple went public in January 2025, approximately a year after Jackman's split from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness. The critical comments under the photo demonstrated that the disapproval remains fervent. One user wrote, "I see your pics I think of how heartbroken Deb must be," while another stated, "This is so cringy.

" A particularly harsh comment read, "Bro, stop posting pictures with her. Literally no one supports this relationship," and another added, "I'm sure this will be over soon.

" Another expressed personal disappointment: "My hubby of 40 years even said for the first time of any celebrity break up that he would never, ever watch anything you are in again! " Despite the negative reactions, many fans rallied to support Jackman and Foster's romance. One defender commented, "I love that you two are together. Two of my Broadway faves - what could be better than that?!

" Another wrote, "Anyone complaining is just upset that soulmates aren't a real thing," and a third added, "Everyone deserves happiness. " A supportive voice concluded, "Great to see you so happy. Don't listen to the negative jealous people.

" This division among fans highlights the complex emotions surrounding Jackman's personal life following his divorce. The controversy is not isolated to this social media post. Last month, Jackman attended the Met Gala in New York City with Foster, an event that was widely interpreted as a public affirmation of their relationship and a stark contrast to his previous years attending the gala with his ex-wife.

The couple arrived hand-in-hand, posing for photographs, which many saw as a "brutal final blow" to Furness. Jackman and Furness, who finalized their divorce in June 2024 after 27 years of marriage, had been regulars at the Met Gala, with their last joint appearance in 2023. Jackman notably attended the 2024 event alone and skipped the 2025 gala entirely during the period of their separation.

Their debut as a couple at this year's Met Gala coincided with persistent rumors that an engagement or wedding between Jackman and Foster is imminent. In February, publication Globe reported that Jackman rejected the suggestion of a prenuptial agreement with Foster, further fueling speculation about their future. Jackman and Foster's relationship began in late 2024, stemming from their collaboration on the Broadway revival of The Music Man in 2021, where both starred.

Their transition from co-stars to romantic partners has been closely followed by the media and public. Meanwhile, Jackman's professional commitments continue. He stars as Robin Hood in the film The Death of Robin Hood, directed by压力的来源 and co-starring Jodie Comer, Bill Skarsgård, Jade Croot, and Katie Breen. The film's logline describes the plot: "Grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder, Robin Hood finds himself gravely injured after a battle he thought would be his last.

In the hands of a mysterious woman, he is offered a chance at salvation.

" This project represents another major role for Jackman, juxtaposing his personal life controversies with his ongoing career in film and theatre





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