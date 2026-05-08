Hugh Jackman Recalls Emotional Met Gala Moment with Stevie Nicks and Beyoncé, Sparks Controversy with New Partner

Hugh Jackman shares a touching backstage moment from the 2026 Met Gala involving Stevie Nicks and Beyoncé, while his attendance with new girlfriend Sutton Foster sparks public backlash.

Hugh Jackman recently shared a deeply emotional moment from the 2026 Met Gala that was not captured by the cameras. The Australian actor attended the prestigious event in New York with his new girlfriend, Sutton Foster , by his side.

During an interview with the US Today Show after the gala, Jackman recounted the unforgettable moment when music legend Stevie Nicks joined pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter on stage for a performance. The room, filled with A-list celebrities, was captivated by the duet, including Beyoncé, who was seen wiping away tears as she watched with her 14-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

'Stevie Nicks came out and sang, and I was sitting there,' Jackman said. 'I'm gonna do some more name dropping, but there was Beyoncé and Rihanna, and I look over, and Beyoncé was just with her daughter, who was there, and just had tears in her eyes. ' Jackman added, 'Then I was like, that moment right there, that is priceless. ' The duo performed Fleetwood Mac's classic track, 'Landslide,' leaving the audience in awe.

However, Jackman's attendance at the Met Gala with Foster sparked controversy among fans and social media users. Many criticized the actor for bringing his new partner to the event, seeing it as a disrespectful move toward his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness. The couple finalized their divorce in June 2025 after 27 years of marriage, and Jackman's relationship with Foster began in late 2024 following their collaboration in Broadway's 2021 revival of 'The Music Man.

' Social media users were quick to express their disapproval, with comments ranging from 'Thumbs down! It's forever team Debbie over here!!

' to 'Poor Deborra' and 'Not a fan. ' Some even claimed they had lost respect for Jackman, calling his actions 'pathetic. ' Jackman and Furness had previously attended multiple Met Galas together, with their last joint appearance in 2023. The actor notably skipped the 2025 event amid their split.

For his grand return to the Met Gala in 2026, Jackman chose to bring Foster, 51, as his date. The couple looked smitten as they posed for photos on the red carpet, with Jackman towering over Foster in a black tuxedo with a velvet jacket and shiny dress shoes. Foster, meanwhile, was the epitome of elegance in a glittering gold one-shoulder gown with a matching jewelled clutch.

Their Met Gala debut as a couple has fueled rumors that a wedding between the two is imminent. The scrutiny surrounding celebrity break-ups and new relationships playing out publicly has sparked a broader discussion about the challenges of fame and the impact of public opinion on personal lives





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hugh Jackman Met Gala Stevie Nicks Sutton Foster Celebrity Relationships

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Best Jewelled Nails At The Met Gala 2026Jewelled Nails reigned supreme on the Met Gala 2026 red carpet - Here are our favourite looks

Read more »

Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About Decision To Wear A Skirt On The Met Gala Red CarpetDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

Read more »

Hugh Jackman Slashes Price of Manhattan Home Amid Met Gala Debut with Sutton FosterActor Hugh Jackman is moving forward with his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness by relisting a luxury New York apartment at a lower price just as he makes his red carpet debut with new partner Sutton Foster.

Read more »

Hugh Jackman stars in a darker, introspective reimagining of Robin HoodA24's modern take on the Robin Hood legend questions the classic tale, featuring an older, battle-scarred Hood confronting his violent past. Starring Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer, the film offers a gritty portrayal of the outlaw who robbed the rich and fed the poor.

Read more »