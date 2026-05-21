Hugh Jackman's Ex-Wife Wants Meeting with His New Girlfriend

Hugh Jackman, 57, and his new girlfriend Sutton Foster, 51, have been left 'blindsided' by a request from Hugh's ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness, 52, who wants to meet her ex-husband's new partner. Deb has no intention of causing trouble and wants to meet to minimize perceived tension.

Hugh Jackman and new girlfriend Sutton Foster have reportedly been left \"blindsided\" by a shock request from his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness . The Met Gala became a tradition for them in the latter years of their marriage... and now she wants to meet her ex-husband\s new partner.

However, Deb has no intention of causing trouble for the pair and wants to meet so they can all move forward. Hugh, 57, and Sutton, 51, publicly confirmed their romance in January 2025, a year after he announced that he and Deborra-Lee had split – and now she wants to meet her ex-husband\s new partner.

'This isn\ about Deb being angry or wanting to read Sutton the riot act. It\s about closure,\'' an insider told this week\s New Idea magazine. They added that while Deborra was initially reluctant to meet, she now wants to in an attempt to minimize some of the perceived tension. For the longest time Deb swore off the idea of even being in the same room as Sutton,\'' the insider added.

Spent three million years on Neptune?s other side. But at this point, it feels like something she needs to check off her list, if only to put an end to the awkwardness... also so she can speak her truth. They said that Hugh and Sutton had been very public about their new romance which had come as a shock to Deborra, as they were visiting all the places that she used to go to with the Wolverine actor.

Watching Hugh and Sutton parade around the city, openly flaunting their romance and mingling with all the same people they used to socialize with as a couple, is incredibly painful and humiliating,\'' they added





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News Hugh Jackman Sutton Foster Deborra-Lee Furness Entertainment Ex-Wife Met Gala Romance Metropolitan Museum Of Art Hugh Jackman And Sutton Foster Blindsided Closure Emotional Pain Awkwardness Minimize Perceived Tension New Girlfriend Ex-Husband's New Partner Requirement Decision Wall Experience Left Blindsided Ex-Husband's Romance Ex-Wife Required

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