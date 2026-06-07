Hugh Jackman's Hidden Past: The Aussie Star's Surprising Family Secrets

The story of Hugh Jackman's family is one of love, loss, and separation. Born into a completely English family, Hugh has three sisters and a mother living in England, while he was raised in Australia with his father. The couple's decision to separate and split up the children by gender has had a lasting impact on Hugh and his siblings. The Daily Mail has pieced together the full story of the Jackman family, revealing a complex and sensitive history that raises more questions than it answers.

He came from Australia but became one of Hollywood's biggest names - starring in blockbusters like X-Men, The Greatest Showman and Les Miserables. A less well-known aspect of Hugh Jackman 's story may surprise his global army of fans however: not only was he born into a completely English family but he still has relatives in the UK living very ordinary lives, including a sibling who looks strikingly like him.

The story begins in 1967 when a young couple, Cambridge-educated accountant, Christopher Jackman, from Bromley, and his young bride Grace Greenwood, from Norwich, decided to move to Australia. The couple, who had married in 1960, and had been living in Croydon, are believed to have already had four children, Zoe, Ian, Ralph and Sonia, when they signed up for the famous 'Ten Pound Poms' scheme.

This was a vehicle by the governments of Australia and New Zealand, who were hamstrung by post-war labour shortages and stalling economies, to encourage Brits to start a new life down under by offering heavily discounted one way tickets. Hugh was born the following year, 1968, in Sydney, making him the first Aussie Jackman - but with dual British citizenship that he retains to this day.

But their new life in Australia was far from happy for the couple: Grace is believed to have suffered post-natal depression as well as severe homesickness and although they shared a devotion to Evangelical Christianity - they had converted after attending a sermon by famous preacher Billy Graham - this wasn't enough to sustain the relationship. When Hugh was just seven, Chris and Grace decided to separate.

Hugh Jackman may come from Australia and be one of Hollywood's biggest stars, but he has three sisters and a mother living in England. The couple decided to split up the children too, by gender, and to move them 10,000 miles apart from each other. Grace would return to the UK, which she desperately missed with the two girls, Zoe and Sonia, while Christopher would stay on in Australia with the three boys, Ian, Ralph and Hugh.

The actor later recalled the shock of going off to school as normal that day in 1976 and coming back to find his world changed forever. The legacy of this strange arrangement, 40 years on, is that Jackman, the famous Aussie, has three British sisters, Zoe, Sonya and a younger half-sister, who his mum had in a second marriage after moving back home. All three live very ordinary, decidedly un-starry lives, the Daily Mail can reveal.

Hints of this strange back story came to prominent public attention here just last month when Hugh was visiting London to promote his latest film, The Sheep Detectives, alongside co-stars like Emma Thompson and Bryan Cranston. Also appearing on that night's The One Show were two young boys from the farming area of Martindale in Cumbria. And this was Jackman's cue to show a level of knowledge of British geography that surprised viewers as he said: 'Martindale?

That's up near the Lake District right? My sister lives in Windermere…do you know Lake Windermere?

' Clips of the charming exchange later lit up social media and prompted widespread surprise and delight along the lines: 'Wolverine is from Windermere! ' and 'How have I never bumped into him in Windermere - gutted', while another declared, 'We're now all on the search for Hugh whilst out! ' The Daily Mail can reveal that that Lake District-based sibling is Hugh's oldest sister Zoe, 64, who now goes by her married name Zoe Farren.

She lives very quietly with her husband, Tony Farren, 72, a retired accountant, in a pebble-dashed £300,000 mid-terrace home on a quiet cul-de-sac between the villages of Bowness and Windermere. The story of the Jackman family, which has been pieced together by the Daily Mail, raises more questions than it answers. Why did Chris and Grace decide to separate, and why did they choose to split up the children in such a way?

What was the impact of this decision on Hugh and his siblings, and how has it shaped their lives today? The Daily Mail has spoken to sources close to the family, but they have refused to comment on the sensitive and complex issues surrounding the Jackman family's history. The story of the Jackman family is a complex and sensitive one, and it is clear that there is still much that is not known about the family's past.

However, one thing is certain: Hugh Jackman's story is one of a family torn apart by distance and circumstance, and it is a reminder that even the most famous and successful people can have complex and difficult family histories. The story of the Jackman family is a reminder that family is not just about blood ties, but also about the relationships and experiences that shape us into who we are today.

The Daily Mail will continue to follow the story of the Jackman family and will provide updates as more information becomes available





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Hugh Jackman Family Secrets Australia England Ten Pound Poms Billy Graham Evangelical Christianity Lake District Windermere The One Show Emma Thompson Bryan Cranston The Sheep Detectives Daily Mail Wolverine British Citizenship

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