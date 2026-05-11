Hugh Jackman's Met Gala Debut with Sutton Foster Sparks Heartbreak for Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness

Deborra-Lee Furness is reportedly devastated after seeing her ex-husband Hugh Jackman attend the Met Gala with new girlfriend Sutton Foster, violating a perceived emotional agreement.

The glitz and glamour of New York Citys Met Gala typically represent the pinnacle of fashion and celebrity status, but for Deborra-Lee Furness , the recent event served as a poignant reminder of a lost era.

Reports indicate that the former wife of Hugh Jackman has been left completely devastated after witnessing the actor arrive at the prestigious gala accompanied by his new partner, Sutton Foster. For decades, the Met Gala was more than just a red carpet event for Hugh and Deborra-Lee; it was a cherished annual tradition and a highlight of their social calendar.

Seeing Hugh hold hands tenderly with Foster as they ascended the iconic stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art reportedly felt like a knife to the heart for Furness, who had spent nearly three decades by Jackmans side. The sight of them appearing side-by-side, mirroring the positions she and Hugh once occupied, has transformed a night of celebration into a source of profound distress.

The emotional weight of this appearance is compounded by the history of the couple's separation and the private agreements they attempted to establish. After twenty-seven years of marriage, Hugh and Deborra-Lee announced their split in 2023, a move that shocked many of their fans and colleagues. In an attempt to maintain a civil relationship and navigate the complexities of their divorce, the two had reportedly entered into a unique agreement regarding the Met Gala.

They had decided to split custody of the event, agreeing to attend on alternate years to avoid any potentially awkward or painful encounters. This arrangement was designed to give each person space to heal while respecting the significance the night held for both of them.

However, the arrival of Sutton Foster into the picture completely disrupted this delicate balance. Insiders suggest that while Deborra-Lee had been warned that Hugh might bring Foster, the reality of seeing them together in a space that once belonged to her was an unbearable blow, as she had hoped he might attend solo to honor their history.

The romance between Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster did not appear out of thin air, as the two shared a professional bond long before their romantic involvement. They starred together in the 2021 Broadway revival of The Music Man, where their chemistry was evident to all. While their relationship reportedly blossomed in late 2024, the speed with which Hugh transitioned from a long-term marriage to a high-profile new relationship has drawn significant criticism.

Rumors have since swirled that the couple is already planning a wedding, with some reports claiming that Jackman has even rejected the idea of a prenuptial agreement. For Deborra-Lee, who is still processing the fallout of what she perceives as a hurtful betrayal, the news of a possible impending marriage is adding another layer of distress to an already volatile situation.

The transition from a lifelong partnership to a new public romance has happened with a velocity that many find jarring. Public opinion has been sharply divided over Jackmans decision to debut his new relationship on such a public and historically significant stage. Many social media users have labeled the move as disrespectful and classless, arguing that bringing a new partner to an event that was a cornerstone of his previous marriage was an unnecessary gesture of cruelty.

The contrast between Hughs solo appearance in 2024 and his smitten return with Foster has highlighted the rapid pace of his emotional recovery compared to the lingering pain felt by his ex-wife. Amidst this turmoil, the couple's adult children, Oscar and Ava, find themselves in the middle of a high-profile family transition.

As Hugh and Sutton continue to share loving glances and public displays of affection, the ghost of a twenty-seven-year partnership continues to haunt the red carpets of New York, leaving Deborra-Lee to navigate her healing process in the shadow of her ex-husband's new beginning





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Hugh Jackman Deborra-Lee Furness Sutton Foster Met Gala Celebrity Divorce

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