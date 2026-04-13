Hugh Jackman's Pub Visit Sparks Wedding Delay Speculation

Hugh Jackman's casual appearance at a pub in the New South Wales Southern Highlands has raised questions about his wedding plans with Sutton Foster. Reports suggest that the actor is prioritizing his children's comfort and support before proceeding with the marriage.

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman surprised locals in the New South Wales Southern Highlands over the weekend when he was spotted at the Moss Vale Hotel , affectionately known as 'The Pinky'. The actor, who is spending time in Australia between projects, happily posed for a selfie with the thrilled staff members, marking a memorable moment for the local pub. The venue shared the photo on social media, expressing their gratitude for Jackman's visit and willingness to engage with the team.

This casual appearance comes amidst reports about Jackman's personal life, particularly his relationship with Sutton Foster, and potential wedding plans. Simultaneously, reports have emerged regarding potential delays in Jackman's wedding plans with Sutton Foster, his former Broadway co-star. According to sources, the actor has proposed to Foster, however, the path to the altar is reportedly complicated by the involvement of his two children with ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness. The couple finalized their divorce in June, marking a surprising split in Hollywood after a long marriage. The children, Oscar and Ava, are reportedly still adjusting to their parents' separation, and are fiercely loyal to their mother. Jackman is purportedly keen on ensuring his children are comfortable and supportive of his new relationship before proceeding with the wedding, respecting their feelings and avoiding any sense of pressure or discomfort. Reports suggest that Jackman wants to ensure his children fully embrace this next chapter in his life and is prioritizing their emotional well-being above a rapid wedding schedule. Before the divorce was finalized, rumors circulated of a growing closeness between Jackman and Foster. Following their split, Jackman and Foster made their red carpet debut, signaling the evolution of their professional partnership into a romantic relationship. Media outlets have since reported that the couple was moving quickly toward an engagement, but sources indicate that getting his children's full support may be slowing the process. The potential wedding is reportedly awaiting Foster's divorce from her ex-husband, Ted Griffin, to be finalized. Jackman and Furness were considered one of Hollywood's most enduring couples. With a history of more than two decades together, and after having built a family with adopted children Oscar and Ava, their divorce was unexpected by many. The recent sighting of Jackman at the local pub, though seemingly innocuous, inadvertently highlights the ongoing developments and complexities of his personal life, and particularly the need to find a balance between his own happiness and the welfare of his family





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Hugh Jackman Sutton Foster Wedding Divorce Hollywood Southern Highlands Moss Vale Hotel Deborra-Lee Furness Oscar Ava

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