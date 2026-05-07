Hugh Jackman Slashes Price of Manhattan Home Amid Met Gala Debut with Sutton Foster

Actor Hugh Jackman is moving forward with his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness by relisting a luxury New York apartment at a lower price just as he makes his red carpet debut with new partner Sutton Foster.

The glitz and glamour of the Met Gala usually focus on high fashion and avant-garde art, but this year, the spotlight fell heavily on the personal evolution of Hugh Jackman .

The Australian superstar, known worldwide for his portrayal of Wolverine, made a definitive statement about his current romantic status by stepping onto the red carpet with Sutton Foster. This high-profile appearance served as a public confirmation of a romance that had reportedly become official in January 2025.

However, the romantic debut was preceded by a cold, financial calculation as Jackman sought to distance himself from his previous life. Just weeks before the event, the 57-year-old actor took a significant step in finalizing the separation from his former spouse, Deborra-Lee Furness, by relisting one of their most prized marital assets in New York City. The property in question is a breathtaking residential masterpiece located in the highly coveted West Village neighborhood of Manhattan.

This is not merely an apartment but a triplex sanctuary that occupies the eighth, ninth, and tenth floors of a prestigious fifteen-storey high-rise building. Spanning an impressive 1,021 square metres, the residence offers an unparalleled lifestyle with sweeping views of the Hudson River and the iconic New York City skyline.

The architectural layout is designed for ultimate luxury, with the tenth floor serving as a private haven featuring a primary bedroom suite, a dedicated studio, a spa-like bathroom, a sauna, and expansive dressing rooms. The lower levels are dedicated to socialization and intellect, housing vast living areas, a private library, and a guest suite for visitors.

With floor-to-ceiling windows that bathe the interior in natural light, a professional-grade gourmet kitchen, and a recreation room, the home is a testament to the couple's shared success during their nearly three decades together. The building also provides top-tier amenities including a full-time concierge, a doorman, and a state-of-the-art fitness centre. The financial details of the sale reveal a sense of urgency or perhaps a strategic move to ensure a quick exit.

Originally listed in 2022 for a staggering AUD 57.5 million, which is approximately US 38.9 million, the property has seen a dramatic price reduction. Jackman has slashed the asking price by AUD 16 million, bringing the current valuation down to AUD 41.5 million, or US 28.75 million. This price drop coincides with the broader asset division following the finalization of his divorce from Furness in June 2025.

While the West Village home is being sold to split the proceeds, other arrangements have already been made regarding their real estate portfolio. Records indicate that Furness has bought out Jackman's share of another luxury New York penthouse, valued at AUD 35 million, which the couple had acquired together in 2022. This systematic dismantling of their shared properties marks the definitive end of a partnership that began in 1996 and lasted 27 years before their separation in 2023.

Despite the strategic handling of his assets, the public's reception of Jackman's new romantic chapter has been deeply polarized. At the Met Gala, Jackman and Sutton Foster appeared deeply enamored, sharing intimate glances and exhibiting a chemistry that was impossible to ignore. Jackman looked every bit the Hollywood leading man in a black tuxedo featuring a sophisticated velvet jacket and polished dress shoes, his hair neatly styled back.

Foster complemented him perfectly in a dazzling gold one-shoulder gown, paired with a matching jeweled clutch, embodying timeless elegance. Yet, as images of the couple flooded social media, a wave of criticism emerged. Many fans expressed their loyalty to Deborra-Lee Furness, labeling Jackman's swift transition to a new relationship as disrespectful and classless. Online comments ranged from heartbreak for Furness to a loss of respect for the actor, with some users claiming they are forever team Debbie.

This clash between the private reality of a divorce settlement and the public performance of a new romance continues to fuel intense speculation and debate across the internet





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