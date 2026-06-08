Hugh Laurie Responds to Viral Review of Hit Show House

Hugh Laurie delivered a scathing response to a viral review of his hit show House. Freelance journalist Janet Murray shared her thoughts on Laurie's medical drama which aired from 2004 to 2012. Murray critiqued the show's formulaic storylines, stating that every episode followed the same narrative. Laurie replied with a lengthy response dripping in his cantankerous character Gregory House's signature sarcasm, explaining that they tried different approaches but the audience wasn't happy. The series stopped 14 years ago, and Laurie was criticised for being classless with his message. Murray saw the funny side and is now working on her first novel. House ran for eight seasons and earned a plethora of Emmy nominations. Last year a podcast host shared the brutally honest rejection he received from Laurie when he asked him to appear on his medically-themed show.

Hugh Laurie delivered a scathing response to a viral review of his hit show House . Freelance journalist Janet Murray shared her thoughts on Laurie's medical drama which aired from 2004 to 2012.

Murray critiqued the show's formulaic storylines, stating that every episode followed the same narrative. Patient has mysterious illness, House gets diagnosis wrong, patient nearly dies, House gets diagnosis wrong again, gets threatened with being fired, patient nearly dies again, House has last minute leftfield idea, gets diagnosis right, doesn't get fired. Eight seasons of this? Laurie, 66, replied to the online review with a lengthy response dripping in his cantankerous character Gregory House's signature sarcasm.

He explained that they tried a couple of episodes where House gets it right first time, but they were only 6 minutes long, and NBC weren't happy. Then they tried some where House never gets it right and the patient dies, but the audience wasn't happy either. Laurie ended the reply with: Nontheless, I look forward to your first novel!

Whilst many told Murray that it was a badge of honour to receive a reply from the man himself, Laurie was criticised by some for being classless with his message, to which he replied: OK. Another pointed out that the series stopped 14 years ago, is it really worth going to such an effort to put someone who thinks it might be a bit samey in their place?

It was a popular, long-running series and consensus is that you were great in it. Isn't that enough? Laurie replied: I put no more effort into my message than you have into yours. It just happens to be closer to my heart.

Murray saw the funny side, adding in a further tweet: Woken up to a few new followers this morning. Who may be disappointed to learn that TV reviews are not usually my forte. Plus I may now be too busy working on my first novel. House ran for eight seasons and earned a plethora of Emmy nominations, including outstanding drama series four times, and six nods for Laurie.

Last year a podcast host shared the brutally honest rejection he received from Laurie when he asked him to appear on his medically-themed show. Doctor Mike, whose real name is Mikhail Varshavski, is a family medicine physician who launched a podcast named The Check Up With Doctor Mike. The podcast has featured a segment where Doctor Mike reacts to old House episodes and debunks what is medically accurate or not.

During an episode with Noah Wyle, who stars in The Pitt and played Dr John Carter in ER, Doctor Mike revealed Hugh's reaction when he was asked to come on the podcast. Doctor Mike said: We invited Hugh Laurie to our show because a lot of folks like when we do House M.D. reacts. And his staff was like oh this is a good fit. We're going to reach out to him and see what he thinks.

I'm gonna read you quote-unquote what he said. He is not interested in opportunities like this, frankly doesn't care about the audience or reliving the show. Noah was clearly impressed with Hugh's line, and said: That's so baller While Doctor Mike added: It's just such a direct and honest reply. Not just that he won't do your show, he just doesn't ever wanna be House M.D. ever again.

Noah insisted he is much more amenable, and said: I'm a gemini, middle child pleaser. I'll answer any question you'll ask me.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hugh Laurie House Janet Murray Gregory House NBC Doctor Mike The Check Up With Doctor Mike Noah Wyle The Pitt ER Mikhail Varshavski

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