Foxtons broker Hugo D'Arcy, 24, died from a cocktail of alcohol, ketamine, and cocaine after a night out in London. His mother discovered his body at their Barnes home.

Twenty-four-year-old estate agent Hugo D'Arcy died after consuming a lethal combination of alcohol, ketamine, and cocaine during a night out in London. The Foxtons auction broker collapsed naked in his family home in Barnes and was found deceased by his mother, Aisling McCabe, the following afternoon.

Discovery Of Body In Barnes Flat

Mrs. McCabe returned to their mansion flat near the Thames on the late afternoon of July 27 last year, having been away on the day of her son's final night out. She discovered the light was on in Hugo's room but he was missing, leading her to find his naked body on the bathroom floor. She told the inquest that it appeared he had vomited and then passed out before succumbing to his injuries.

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Paramedics were rushed to the south west London address by Ms. McCabe, but Hugo D'Arcy was pronounced dead at the scene. Police officers who attended the property found a line of cocaine laid out on a book, ready to be snorted, confirming the presence of narcotics at the location.

Toxicology Shows Severe Intoxication

A post-mortem examination revealed that Mr. D'Arcy had consumed an excessive amount of alcohol, registering nearly three times the legal drink drive limit. Pathologist Dr. Rowena Smith testified that toxicology reports also identified a recreational amount of the tranquilizer ketamine and cocaine in his system.

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Dr. Smith explained that cocaine acts as an idiosyncratic drug, meaning it can be fatal even in very small doses for some individuals. The coroner determined that the direct cause of death was alcohol and ketamine intoxication, which was further influenced by the use of cocaine.

Witness Accounts From Night Out

Hugo D'Arcy, an economics graduate from Nottingham Trent University, had spent his evening with friends, including his cousin Maddy McCabe and her boyfriend Finlay Boardman. The group began at the Rose pub in Fulham before moving to a nightclub in Covent Garden, where Mr. Boardman was celebrating his birthday.

Ms. McCabe stated that her brother had initially indicated he would not have a heavy night, claiming he planned to save his drinking for a later clubbing event. She noted she did not see him consume any drugs, only some wine and beer. Mr. Boardman added that he had not noticed any signs of undue intoxication and did not witness Hugo leaving the venue.

Coroner Rules Drug Related Death

West London Coroner Lydia Brown concluded the inquest by recording a verdict of drug-related death. She acknowledged the unexpected nature of the incident, with police confirming there was no evidence of any other individuals entering the house. The investigation found the death to be unsuspicious.

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The family of Hugo D'Arcy described him as a gregarious, kind, and hard-working individual who loved football, rugby, and traveling to over twenty countries. A GoFundMe campaign to erect a memorial bench in Hammersmith raised more than ten thousand pounds, honoring his legacy and the joy he brought to his wide circle of friends.