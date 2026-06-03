Hugo Taylor Spotted Wearing Wedding Ring During 40th Birthday Trip Amid Divorce Proceedings

Former Made In Chelsea star Hugo Taylor celebrated his 40th birthday in Italy while still wearing his wedding ring, days after his estranged wife Millie Mackintosh announced she is moving out of their marital home as their divorce moves forward.

Hugo Taylor was photographed wearing his wedding ring during his 40th birthday celebration in Italy, an event that occurred shortly after his estranged wife, Millie Mackintosh , announced plans to move out of their shared marital home.

The former Made In Chelsea star appeared relaxed and cheerful in images posted to his Instagram Stories, enjoying a boat trip with a cup of tea along the Amalfi Coast and around Naples. Despite the couple's public split announcement in February after seven years of marriage, Hugo's gold band remained visibly on his ring finger.

Hugo's birthday trip follows revelations from Millie, 36, who shared glimpses of her new residence on social media, marking a fresh start as she vacates the once-shared £5 million family home that the pair had extensively renovated together. In her post, she wrote, "Next chapter incoming... excited to make a new place my home," framing the move within the context of a 'half term' post about her daughters.

Meanwhile, Hugo took to social media to reflect on his life milestone, sharing a heartfelt caption alongside a photo with his two daughters, Sienna, six, and Aurelia, four. He expressed gratitude for his lived experiences, the love he has received, and specifically honored his "beautiful marriage" and the role of fatherhood.

Both celebrities have formally filed for divorce and retained separate legal representation, with indications that they are pursuing an amicable "clean break" while committing to a stable co-parenting arrangement for their children. A source previously noted that the couple, despite their long shared history, concluded that parting ways was the best path forward, emphasizing their priority remains the well-being of their family as they navigate life apart





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Hugo Taylor Millie Mackintosh Divorce Wedding Ring Birthday Trip Amalfi Coast Co-Parenting Made In Chelsea

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