Hulala: A Journey of Upheaval, Reinvention, and Collective Labour

Hulala is a body of work by photographer and artist Victoria Petersen, documenting her four-year journey of constructing a straw-bale house on the Isle of Skye. The project emerged from a collaborative period in her life and explores themes of permanence, social connection, and the radical history of Scottish crofting.

Some people say they were witches in their past lives, but I’m certain I was a farmer.

" said when I first met her back in 2023. She was preparing to open an exhibition at Edel Assanti gallery in Fitzrovia at the time and she was half-joking. A few years on, however, she has, more or less, become one.

"I’ve always felt connected to the land. " Just shy of her 50th birthday, Petersen left behind the life she had built in Ramsgate and moved to the Isle of Skye, where she took on the tenancy of a croft (a traditional Scottish term for a small agricultural plot of land) and began constructing a straw-bale house with the help of friends, students and fellow builders.

Documenting it all through her ever-human photography and diary writing, the resulting body of work, Hulala, traces four years of upheaval, reinvention and collective labour. While Hulala emerges from a very different chapter in Petersen’s life, those familiar with her cult 1999 book No System, which chronicled years spent travelling through Europe with rave sound systems, will recognise familiar threads in its ecstatic images taken in nature.

But where No System found freedom and collective euphoria in life on the road, Hulala turns its attention to permanence, asking what it means to build a home not only as a physical structure but as a social one. Alongside curator Gem Fletcher and master builder Barbara Jones, the project, Petersen says, emerged from a particularly collaborative period in her life.

The title comes from a Scottish Gaelic expression she learned from another important figure in this story: John, an 83-year-old hill farmer who passed away shortly after the work was shown in Peckham at the end of May. Loosely meaning "for all the days I see you and all the days I don’t", Hulala offers a sentiment of enduring connection: to people, to place and to the relationships that sustain us.

Here, Petersen reflects on reaching a pivotal crossroads at 50, the radical history of Scottish crofting, and the collaborative spirit at the heart of Hulala





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Art Photography Collaboration Straw-Bale House Crofting Scottish Gaelic Pivotal Crossroads Radical History Collaborative Spirit

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