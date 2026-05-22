Hulk Hogan's daughter Brooke defends Instagram post, slams trolls

Brooke Hogan has sparked controversy on social media after posting a tribute to her late father in a bikini. She responded to criticism, defending her decision to share a photo of herself on the beach, sharing her grieving process, and calling out those who had demonized it. She also revealed her estrangement from her father.

Hulk Hogan 's daughter has issued a furious response to 'trolls' who criticized her for posting a tribute to her late father while posing in a bikini.

She took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her dad, but a number of users took aim at her for starting the post with a picture of herself laying face down on the beach in a bikini. In light of the negative reaction, Brooke fired back at her critics, highlighting an edited snap of her body looking less flattering on the beach.

Brooke also shared a photo of herself and her dad on a boat, reflecting on their time together. In another post, she defended her decision to cut ties with her dad, stating she did it for her own safety and sanity. She then called out critics who had demonized her grieving process, stating she was a human with her own experiences and opinions





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Social Issues Hulk Hogan Daughter Brooke Hogan Trolls Bikini Grieving Estrangement Racist Rant

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