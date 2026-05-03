Hulkenberg Unsurprised by Audi F1’s Ongoing Technical Issues

Nico Hulkenberg acknowledges the 'firefighting issues' plaguing Audi's F1 debut season, following further problems at the Miami Grand Prix. Both cars faced significant setbacks, with Hulkenberg recording his third non-start in four races and Bortoleto experiencing brake issues after a rapid gearbox change.

Nico Hulkenberg , driver for the Audi Formula 1 team, expressed a lack of surprise regarding the ongoing technical difficulties the team is experiencing, particularly highlighted by issues during the Miami Grand Prix .

Both Audi cars faced significant problems on Saturday, culminating in Hulkenberg’s third non-start in just four race weekends of the team’s inaugural 2026 season. The team based in Hinwil was forced to replace both the power unit and the rear end of Hulkenberg’s car ahead of qualifying, ultimately resulting in an 11th-place starting position for Sunday’s race.

Prior to the power unit and rear end changes, a separate gearbox issue hampered teammate Ricardo Bortoleto’s qualifying session, causing him to be eliminated late in Q1. Bortoleto then encountered further trouble while on track, suffering from overheating brakes which brought his session to an abrupt halt. Hulkenberg acknowledged the persistent nature of these problems, stating, “Obviously still a lot of firefighting issues on both cars, so more work ahead of us, for sure.

” He contextualized the situation within the broader timeline of the season, noting that despite having completed three races before a significant break, this is still only the fourth race weekend. While acknowledging the team would prefer to avoid these setbacks, he admitted to not being entirely surprised by their occurrence. He emphasized the unique challenges faced by Audi as a new entrant to the power unit competition, operating with only two cars compared to the larger, more established teams.

This limited scale inherently increases the difficulty of identifying and resolving issues quickly and efficiently. Bortoleto further elaborated on the brake problem, attributing it directly to the rushed repairs following the earlier gearbox change. He described the effort to rebuild the car’s rear axle in just half an hour as a “miracle” achieved by the team mechanics. Bortoleto explained that the speed with which the repairs were completed inevitably led to compromises, increasing the risk of subsequent issues.

He stated that the overheating brakes were likely a consequence of components being slightly misaligned or stressed during the rapid reassembly process. He downplayed the severity of the brake issue itself, suggesting it wasn’t a fundamental design flaw but rather a result of the exceptional circumstances. He emphasized that the primary concern should be the initial gearbox problem that necessitated the frantic repairs.

He reiterated the remarkable achievement of even getting the car back on track for qualifying given the limited time available. The situation underscores the immense pressure and logistical challenges faced by a new Formula 1 team, particularly one developing its own power unit. The team’s ability to quickly diagnose and address these issues will be crucial to their long-term success and competitiveness in the sport.

The experience highlights the complexities of modern Formula 1 and the dedication required from all team members to overcome such hurdles





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