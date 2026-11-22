Hull City secured their first Premier League win since 29 August with a 2-0 victory over Brighton, as goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis made several fine saves and Oli McBurnie scored twice in stoppage time.

Hull City secured their first Premier League victory since 29 August with a 2-0 win over second-placed Brighton on Sunday. Oli McBurnie netted both goals in second-half stoppage time, but goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis was equally important with a series of top saves.

Tzolakis' previous outing had been for Greece against the Netherlands in the Uefa Nations League, where he and his side were humbled 7-0 by the hosts in Amsterdam. Nine days later, his contribution helped Hull to their first Premier League clean sheet since 5 September. Brighton looked most likely to score for long spells, but could not find a way past the former Olympiacos goalkeeper.

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Tzolakis Confronts Brighton Attacks

He got down to make a vital block early on to deny Diego Gomez, who had slid in to meet a low cross from the left wing. It was the first of several occasions the Paraguay international would be frustrated in front of goal.

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Tzolakis then raced out spreadeagled to foil Georginio Rutter with an outstretched left hand, a stop that BBC Radio 5 Live pundit and former striker Clinton Morrison described as Peter Schmeichel-esque, referring to the legendary Denmark keeper. Second-half efforts from distance by Pascal Gross and Lewis Dunk were dealt with, too.

When Brighton substitute Charalampos Kostoulas pounced on a short backpass to go through one-on-one, Tzolakis got a hand on his Greece team-mate's shot and Regan Slater was back on the goalline to head the ball to safety. When Brighton full-back Costinha was sent off in the 89th minute for a second bookable offence, the hosts seized their opportunity to clinch only their third win following their Premier League return. McBurnie then struck twice in stoppage time to seal the victory.

Pundits Praise Tzolakis Importance

Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy, a pundit on Sunday's Match of the Day, said: We saw again how important Tzolakis is for Hull. We are a unit and a team, Tzolakis told Sky Sports. He added that the club were lucky to have him, while Murphy added: We are a unit and a team.

McBurnie told Match of the Day: We know we can make it difficult for the top teams in the league and we've proved that in the past two games. We want to make it as difficult as we can for teams to come here and make the MKM Stadium a tough place to come. It's proving that way so far, so long may it continue.

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Hull are now one of four top-flight sides still unbeaten at home and have not lost any fixture by more than a one-goal margin. The victory over Brighton, who are the highest scorers in the top flight, marks a significant step for the Tigers.