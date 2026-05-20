Ahead of the first leg of the play-off final, the EFL has charged Southampton with breaching regulations, which led to their expulsion from the play-off final. Hull City, the opponents now, are consulting with lawyers to consider legal action for their promotion to the Premier League.

Hull City are consulting with lawyers as they consider legal action to be promoted straight to the Premier League ahead of Southampton 's appeal verdict in their play-off final against Middlesbrough.

Hull, who had been preparing for Southampton for 10 days, are determined to secure their spot in the Premier League, either on the pitch or through a legal battle, as their owner confirmed they are considering legal action. Southampton's expulsion from the final was due to breaching EFL regulations, resulting in a four-point deduction for next season.

Meanwhile, Man City is facing a huge rebuild project in the summer transfer window as another icon walks out with Pep Guardiola. A bombshell report into the spygate scandal revealed the disguise used by Southampto





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Premier League EFL Scuddiache Southampton Vs Hull City Legal Battle Football Premier League EFL Scuddiache Play-Off Final Southampton Hull City Play-Off Semi-Final Meetings Legal Action Boro Mani Guardiola Sygate Scandal Disguise Disguise Southampton Fortune Favours The Brave.

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