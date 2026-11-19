The Royal Hotel in Hull has closed as asylum accommodation, with residents dispersed nationally. This move supports local regeneration and reflects broader UK asylum system reforms.

The Royal Hotel in Hull has officially ceased operations as a facility for housing asylum seekers and is being returned to the local community. This closure marks the final step in a government-led initiative to dismantle what officials describe as a chaotic and expensive system of using hotels for temporary accommodation.

Royal Hotel Handback and Relocation Details

Home Secretary Sarah Turley confirmed outside the hotel, near Hull's Paragon Interchange, that all individuals previously residing in the building have already been relocated. These asylum seekers have been dispersed into the wider national asylum system, moving to more stable, secure, and cost-effective accommodations across the United Kingdom. Turley emphasized that there is no planned transfer of asylum seekers into Hull's houses in multiple occupation, clarifying that the city's status as a 'city of sanctuary' does not mandate an influx of such residents into private rental properties.

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The decision to close the Royal Hotel is part of a broader strategic shift aimed at reducing the burden on specific local communities. Turley stated that the previous hotel-based model was unsustainable, describing it as expensive and chaotic. By ending this practice, the government aims to gain better control over the asylum estate and ensure a fairer distribution of responsibility among local authorities nationwide.

National Policy Shift and Statistical Reductions

This local closure mirrors a significant national trend in asylum accommodation management. Government figures indicate that a total of 52 asylum hotels have closed so far this year. The total number of operational asylum hotels has dropped to approximately 140, a sharp decline from the peak of 400 in 2023 and 213 during the 2024 election period.

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Concurrently, the population of individuals residing in these hotels has halved in just one year, standing at 16,000. This represents a 71 percent reduction from the peak of 56,000. The Home Office attributes this decrease to system-wide immigration reforms implemented by the Labour government. These reforms include a significant drop in small boat arrivals, a fourfold increase in the rate of asylum decisions, a 21 percent reduction in new asylum claims, and the highest level of removals in nearly a decade.

The overall asylum population supported by taxpayer-funded accommodation has also fallen. According to the Home Office, there are now 13,800 fewer people in such accommodation compared to the previous year, marking a 13 percent reduction. Efficient processing means that individuals whose claims are approved are swiftly moved from the asylum estate, while those whose claims are refused are removed from the country wherever possible.

Local Political Reactions and Future Plans

The closure has drawn mixed but generally supportive reactions from local political figures in Hull. Duncan Graham , a councillor for Reform UK representing the Marfleet ward, welcomed the decision. His group had previously raised the issue at Full Council meetings and in correspondence with the Home Secretary, requesting a firm date for the hotel's closure. Graham argued that while the closure is positive, it is not sufficient on its own. He called for transparency regarding where displaced individuals have been moved and suggested that Hull should reconsider its 'City of Sanctuary' status to prevent further illegal migration.

Looking toward the building's future, local leaders expressed hopes for its regeneration. Maria Coward , an independent councillor for Boothferry, described the Royal Hotel as a landmark building in the city center that needs to regain its former majesty. She advocated for the property to return to its original function as a hotel, citing its historical significance and its prominent location near the train station as key assets for Hull's tourism and culture sectors.

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The building is currently owned by Britannia Hotels . A spokesperson for the business stated earlier this week that the hotel group remains committed to exploring opportunities to re-establish the property as a respected community asset. The government maintains that the transition from costly hotels to alternative accommodations, such as former military barracks, provides better security and control while supporting local economies through regeneration projects.