Hulu Lands in Hot Water with Zoe Kravitz After Promoting Cancelled Series

Hulu has faced backlash from Zoe Kravitz after they attempted to cash in on her engagement to Harry Styles by promoting her now-cancelled series High Fidelity. The streamer resurrected the series for their Instagram followers, sparking criticism from Kravitz and the internet.

Have YOU got a story? Email Hulu has landed in hot water with Zoe Kravitz after they attempted to cash in on her engagement to Harry Styles by promoting her now-cancelled series.

High Fidelity, which starred Kravitz as record store owner Robyn Brooks, was cancelled after just one season by Hulu in 2020 - a decision the actress had previously criticized as a 'mistake'. Yet in light of her engagement to Styles, 32, Hulu resurrected the series for their Instagram followers - with a reminder it was still available for streaming.

The streamer posted a photo of Kravitz, 37, from the series along with a reference to her fiance's latest album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

'Robyn Brooks definitely has Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally on her playlist. Now streaming: #HighFidelity,' the caption read. Kravitz publicly snapped at the streamer in the comments section of the post, writing: 'this is tacky @hulu.

' Hulu has landed in hot water with Zoe Kravitz after they attempted to cash in on her engagement to Harry Styles by promoting her show they cancelled six years ago Kravitz is believed to be engaged to Styles following a whirlwind eight month romance The Daily Mail has contacted Hulu for comment but have not yet heard back. The post appears to have since been deleted but the Internet still caught wind of it, with a Reddit thread soon springing up over the debacle.

Read More Newly-engaged Zoe Kravitz is gifted flowers as her early wedding plans are revealed 'I imagine it's annoying to see the company that cancelled your show after one season promoting it years later just for the sake of cheap social media engagement around your own personal life,' one Redditor wrote.

'i mean they cancelled this show and now want to use her relationship to promote it? i don’t like her but she’s right,' one posted. 'Glad she called them out! We deserve season 2 of high fidelity!!

' one posted. One humorously remarked that Harry Styles' music would actually be out of character for Kravitz's character.

'Her character wouldn’t have Harry Styles on her playlist lol that wasn’t even her vibe. ' But one defended the streamer's decision to promote the show: 'God forbid they try to benefit from the show they invested in and I don’t want to defend Hulu !

' The show was cancelled after just one season and saw Kravitz play a record store owner At the time the series was cancelled, Kravitz hit out against the streamer for failing to have a variety of shows featuring women of color. 'It’s cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait,' she posted.

The impact the show had on audiences was still on Kravitz's mind during an interview two years later.

'They didn’t realize what that show was and what it could do,' she subsequently told Elle in 2022. 'The amount of letters, DMs, people on the street, and women that look like us—like, that love for the show, it meant something to people. It was a big mistake.

' Kravitz criticized Hulu's decision to cancel High Fidelity, calling it a 'big mistake' Nowadays Kravitz has been making headlines for her romance with Styles. The Batman actress is believed to have gotten engagement to the former One Direction star after a whirlwind eight month romance - with Zoe pictured last month with an enormous diamond ring on her wedding finger. She was previously engaged to actor Channing Tatum, but they ended their relationship in October 2024.

Zoe was married to actor Karl Glusman from June 2019 to December 2020





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hulu Zoe Kravitz Harry Styles High Fidelity Promotion Engagement Canceled Social Media Engagement Record Store Owner Women Of Color Harry Styles' Music Romance Engagement Ring Channing Tatum Karl Glusman

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