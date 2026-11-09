Humaira Batool Jailed 10 Years for Lamborghini Crash Death

Humaira Batool received a ten-year sentence for the death of Mohammed Shaan Hussain in a high-speed crash. Her beauty awards were revoked after she entered under a fake name while on bail.

Humaira Batool, a 26-year-old beautician from Bradford, was sentenced to ten years in prison for causing the death of her friend Mohammed Shaan Hussain through dangerous driving. The fatal incident occurred in December 2022 on the M62 motorway near Ripponden in West Yorkshire, where Batool was driving a rented Lamborghini Urus SUV valued at 220,000 pounds at approximately 143 mph.

Crash Details and False Alibi

Batool initially claimed she was sleeping in the passenger seat when the vehicle crashed through a motorway barrier, attempting to shift blame onto the deceased passenger. However, CCTV footage presented during the investigation and trial conclusively disproved her alibi. The video showed Batool and Hussain swapping seats at traffic lights immediately before the high-speed collision occurred.

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Fake Name at Beauty Awards

Days before her trial, Batool attended the UK Health and Beauty Awards ceremony at Manchester's AO Arena on August 15. She participated in the competition using the pseudonym 'Mera' and the business name 'MeraBeauty' rather than her legal identity. During the event, she wore a formal ball gown and high heels, posting on social media about achieving a top 25 national ranking in the Make Up Artist of the Year category.

Awards Revoked After Exposure

The organizers of the UK Health and Beauty Awards stripped Batool of her placement after being informed of her criminal conviction. A spokesperson for the organization stated that they take such matters extremely seriously and have formally revoked her status in the Make Up Artist of the Year 2026 category. They updated their official rankings to remove her name and expressed deepest sympathies to the family of Mohammed Shaan Hussain.

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Business Success on Bail

While out on bail prior to her sentencing, Batool and her sister Maryam Kiani Knight founded Dalia's HQ, a beauty salon in Bradford. The business opened in May and quickly gained recognition, becoming a finalist in the Best New Salon of the Year category within three months. Despite her legal troubles, Batool continued to promote her professional services on social media, announcing her return to work and accepting bookings in January.

Family Claims and Health Warnings

Following the sentencing, Maryam Kiani Knight made public claims regarding Batool's ability to cope in prison. She stated that Batool suffers from allergies to sugar and soya, as well as gluten and meat, and that she subsists on a limited diet of chips and green tea. Knight argued that Batool's mental and physical health, including night terrors and insomnia, makes her unfit for incarceration.

Contradictory Testimonies

Knight also alleged that Hussain was drunk and pressured Batool into driving faster, although these claims were never presented in court. She further attempted to distance Batool from the salon business, contradicting her own previous statements about their partnership. These efforts appear to be attempts to mitigate the severity of Batool's criminal responsibility for the fatal accident.