Humaira Batool Jailed for Ten Years After Lamborghini Crash Killing Friend

Humaira Batool receives a ten-year sentence for causing death by dangerous driving after her Lamborghini crash killed Mohammed Shaan Hussain on the M62.

Humaira Batool, a 26-year-old driver from Bradford, has been sentenced to ten years in prison for causing the death of her friend Mohammed Shaan Hussain during a high-speed collision involving a rented Lamborghini Urus. The incident occurred on the M62 motorway near Ripponden in West Yorkshire on December 21, 2022, when the supercar reached speeds exceeding 143mph in wet conditions before crashing through a barrier and overturning.

The Crash Mechanics and Initial Lies

Batool initially told investigators that she had been asleep in the passenger seat when the £220,000 vehicle lost control, but this claim was dismantled by CCTV evidence showing her switching places with Mr. Hussain at traffic lights prior to the journey. Prosecutors revealed that Batool attempted to shift blame onto the deceased, alleging that Mr. Hussain had reached over to fiddle with the controls, causing the car to surge forward uncontrollably.

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This defense was rejected by a Lamborghini expert who testified that such extreme acceleration required direct input from the driver using their right foot, making Batool's explanation technically impossible. The jury was shown footage confirming that Batool took the driver's seat from Mr. Hussain, establishing her sole responsibility for the vehicle's operation during the fatal stretch of road.

Evasion Tactics and Courtroom Deception

Following her conviction for causing death by dangerous driving, Batool deliberately skipped her scheduled sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court on Monday, claiming a flare-up of endometriosis required emergency medical attention. Prosecutor Christopher Dunn exposed this absence as a calculated ruse designed to avoid justice, noting that social media photographs surfaced showing her wearing high heels and a ball gown shortly before the trial.

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During the original trial, Batool had appeared in court on crutches to convince the judge and jury that she suffered from mobility issues, yet the new images contradicted these claims of severe physical impairment. Judge Ray Singh described her non-attendance as unforgivable and issued an arrest warrant, leading to her apprehension at Bradford Royal Infirmary where she was driven directly to the courthouse.

Judicial Condemnation and Victim Impact

Speaking to the court, Judge Ray Singh emphasized that the tragedy was entirely avoidable and condemned Batool for attempting to tarnish the reputation of Mr. Hussain while he was unable to defend himself. He noted that the fire within the overturned vehicle became so intense that it physically drove back civilians and emergency workers who attempted to rescue the trapped passengers, preventing any chance of survival.

Nasreen Akhtar, the mother of the victim, read a statement expressing profound anguish over the prolonged legal battle that prevented her family from mourning peacefully. She stated that instead of remembering her son with love, they were forced to defend his character against false accusations, which stole their peace and multiplied their agony a thousand times.

Injuries and Final Legal Outcome

Batool survived the explosion with serious injuries, including burns covering approximately 10 percent of her body and a shattered tibia, while Mr. Hussain remained trapped inside the wreckage until he succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The judge highlighted the dreadful nature of the death, noting that Mr. Hussain did not die immediately upon impact but suffered while unable to escape the engulfing flames.

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After reviewing the extensive evidence and the defendant's attempts to evade accountability, Judge Singh imposed the ten-year custodial sentence, marking the final resolution to a case defined by reckless driving and subsequent dishonesty. The verdict serves as a stark reminder of the catastrophic consequences associated with operating high-performance vehicles at excessive speeds on public roads.