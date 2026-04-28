Human Origins Rewritten: DNA Research Reveals Multiple Ancestral Groups in Africa

New DNA research challenges the 'Out of Africa' model, suggesting modern humans evolved from multiple interconnected groups across Africa, not a single isolated population. The study, focusing on the Nama people of southern Africa, reveals a more complex and nuanced story of human origins.

For decades, the prevailing scientific understanding of human origins has centered around the 'Out of Africa ' model, positing that modern humans descended from a single ancestral group within Africa .

However, groundbreaking new DNA research is challenging this long-held belief, suggesting a far more intricate and nuanced story. Instead of originating from a solitary, isolated population, early humans likely evolved from multiple groups dispersed across the African continent, maintaining contact and intermixing over hundreds of thousands of years. This revolutionary conclusion stems from a comprehensive study led by researchers at the University of California–Davis, meticulously analyzing DNA from diverse modern African populations.

A pivotal component of this research involved the sequencing of 44 genomes from the Nama people of southern Africa, a population renowned for its exceptionally rich genetic diversity, offering invaluable insights into humanity’s distant past. The team employed sophisticated computer models to rigorously test various theories of human origins, evaluating which scenario – a single ancestral group or several interconnected populations – best explained the patterns observed in modern DNA.

The results unequivocally demonstrated that the data aligned far more closely with the hypothesis of multiple early human groups engaging in continuous genetic exchange over extended periods. The study indicates that the earliest discernible divergence among these ancient populations occurred approximately 120,000 to 135,000 years ago, yet even after this initial split, gene flow persisted between the groups for countless generations. The scientific community largely agrees on Africa as the birthplace of Homo sapiens.

The core debate, however, revolves around the complexities of how early human groups dispersed, interacted, reconnected, and ultimately shaped one another across the vast African landscape. Brenna Henn, a professor of anthropology and Genome Center researcher at UC Davis, and a co-author of the study, highlights the challenges in resolving these questions, citing limitations in both fossil evidence and ancient DNA availability.

She explains that the uncertainty arises from incomplete data and discrepancies between fossil records and predictions derived from modern DNA analysis. This new research fundamentally alters our understanding of species origins. A significant aspect of the study focused on the 44 newly sequenced genomes from contemporary Nama individuals residing in southern Africa. The Nama people are an Indigenous group distinguished by their remarkably high levels of genetic diversity compared to many other populations worldwide.

Their ancestry traces back an impressive 100,000 to 140,000 years, making them a crucial population for understanding early human history. Researchers collected saliva samples from individuals within their villages between 2012 and 2015, ensuring minimal disruption to their daily routines. These samples enabled the team to assess whether human origins were best explained by a single source model or a more expansive, interconnected network.

The model that best fit the data suggested that the earliest population split detectable in living people occurred roughly 120,000 to 135,000 years ago. Prior to this split, two or more populations of Homo, exhibiting only slight genetic differences, had been exchanging genes for hundreds of thousands of years. Even following the split, movement and interbreeding continued among these early groups.

The researchers characterize this early human structure as 'weakly structured,' implying that the roots of modern humans were not confined to a single isolated population but rather constituted a loose network of interconnected populations with ongoing gene flow. This network-like model, according to the authors, provides a more compelling explanation for the observed human genetic diversity than previous models.

It eliminates the need to invoke significant contributions from unknown archaic hominin populations within Africa, demonstrating that the patterns in modern DNA could have emerged from the inherent structure within ancestral human populations themselves. Henn emphasizes the novelty of their approach, stating that they are presenting a hypothesis that has never been previously tested. She believes this research represents a substantial advancement in anthropological science.

Tim Weaver, a UC Davis professor of anthropology specializing in early human fossils and a co-author of the study, notes that the findings necessitate a reevaluation of existing explanations. He points out that previous, more complex models proposed contributions from archaic hominins, but their model suggests otherwise. Weaver contributed his expertise in fossil analysis to the study, bridging the gap between genetic models and the physical characteristics of early human remains.

The model also has implications for interpreting the fossil record. The authors estimate that only 1 to 4% of genetic variation among living human populations can be attributed to differences between these ancestral stem populations, suggesting that the majority of genetic diversity arose within these interconnected groups





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Human Origins DNA Research Africa Evolution Genetics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Updated Global Catalog Reveals 239 Human-Infective RNA VirusesA new global dataset identifies 239 RNA viruses capable of infecting humans, 25 more than in 2018, highlighting patterns in animal hosts, transmission, and surveillance gaps. The study underscores the critical bottleneck between spillover and epidemic spread, with most viruses clustering in a few families and linked to mammals. RNA viruses remain a major global health threat, driving diseases like measles, influenza, and HIV, while recent outbreaks of Oropouche virus and SARS-CoV-2 demonstrate their epidemic potential. The catalog, updated through December 2024, provides essential insights for tracking known viruses and anticipating future risks.

Read more »

Legendary DJ Sven Vath: 'Amnesia Ibiza is part of my DNA'The creator of one of the world’s best-known club brands is heading to Liverpool

Read more »

Hardware modder connects his gaming PC to his bike and achieves 'human powered CPU cooling'Jess has been writing about games for over ten years, spending a significant chunk of that time working on print publications PLAY and Official PlayStation Magazine.

Read more »

South Africa Withdraws AI Policy Due to Fabricated SourcesSouth Africa has retracted its draft national AI policy after discovering it contained fictitious sources generated by a chatbot. The policy, which had already been approved by Cabinet, was withdrawn following reports of fabricated references and a subsequent internal review. The incident highlights the critical need for human oversight in AI applications and has led to calls for accountability.

Read more »

Detailed images reveal DNA repair mechanism in cancer-related proteinsScientists have captured the most detailed structural images to date of a specific type of protein's DNA repair process, a finding that could reveal ways to inhibit the effects of BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations that heighten the risk for breast, ovarian and other cancers.

Read more »

Gloucestershire: DNA testing proves rare Anglo-Saxon sibling double burialTwo Anglo-Saxon children buried near Tetbury have been confirmed through DNA as brother and sister.

Read more »