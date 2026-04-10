Hummel's Innovative Approach to Soccer Kits Fuels Growth in North American Market

Danish sportswear company Hummel is making waves in North American soccer with its innovative and highly customizable kit designs, particularly within the USL. By prioritizing speed, collaboration, and storytelling, Hummel is attracting smaller clubs and establishing a unique niche in the competitive sportswear market.

Hummel , the Danish sportswear company, is making significant inroads into the North America n soccer market, currently supplying kits for 26 clubs. This expansion is fueled by their innovative approach to design, particularly within the USL (United Soccer League) system. A prime example of this creativity is the away kit for Salem City FC, a USL League Two side.

The kit, designed by Hummel in collaboration with the club, features a chaotic, doodle-filled design, incorporating cartoon figures and hidden elements. Marketing head Matt Barnhart envisioned the jersey as a fun, unpredictable canvas, a visual representation of Salem City's character. Inspired by the city's Krispy Kreme heritage, Barnhart embedded 12 donut illustrations within the design, inviting fans to discover them like hidden objects in a seek-and-find puzzle. This unorthodox approach highlights Hummel's willingness to push creative boundaries and embrace unconventional ideas, setting them apart in a market often dominated by more traditional designs. The success of this strategy is evident in the attention and buzz surrounding Hummel's USL kits, which consistently garner significant interest and media coverage.\Hummel's success isn't just about bold designs; it's also about a lean, agile business model. Unlike larger companies like Adidas and Nike, Hummel operates with a significantly faster turnaround time, providing greater flexibility and customization options for their client clubs. This agility is a key advantage in the competitive sportswear market. By focusing on speed and customization, Hummel can deliver highly personalized jerseys within six weeks, a stark contrast to the lengthy processes associated with larger manufacturers. Conor Caloia, managing partner of Hummel North America and CEO of Forward Madison, emphasized that this responsiveness allows clubs to take the lead in design, storytelling, and community engagement. Hummel acts as a supportive partner, enabling clubs to express their unique identities and connect with their fan bases in meaningful ways. This approach, centered on collaboration and responsiveness, has enabled Hummel to establish a strong foothold in the US market, despite lacking a pre-existing presence. The brand's focus on storytelling, customization, and customer service has fostered strong relationships with USL clubs and created a niche where they can thrive.\Hummel's approach also leverages its limitations to its advantage. While they may not possess the advanced manufacturing capabilities of larger companies, such as creating custom engineered knits, they compensate with a strong emphasis on storytelling and graphic customization. According to Arsenio Lopez, Art Director for Hummel North America, the company focuses on collaborating with clubs to craft compelling narratives and incorporate unique visual elements into their designs. This approach allows Hummel to create distinctive kits that resonate with fans and reflect the individual personalities of the clubs they serve. The process is highly collaborative, with teams often bringing stories, ideas, or samples to the table. Hummel's designers then work closely with the clubs to refine the concept and translate it into a tangible product. While some clubs come with well-defined visions, others may require more guidance. In these instances, Hummel's designers step in to provide creative direction, gently nudging clubs towards more innovative and compelling designs. The ability to navigate these diverse needs and provide tailored solutions is a testament to Hummel's adaptability and commitment to fostering strong partnerships with its clients. Ultimately, Hummel's success in the US market is a result of their willingness to embrace creativity, prioritize collaboration, and offer a flexible, customer-centric approach that resonates with the unique needs and aspirations of USL clubs





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