Humphries and Littler Win 2026 World Cup of Darts Title

Luke Humphries and Luke Littler have won the 2026 World Cup of Darts title with a 10-5 victory over Netherlands in the final. The English duo, who were the second seeds, had a disappointing 2025 campaign and the pressure and expectation made their 2026 World Cup of Darts victory even more special.

Luke Humphries has claimed his second World Cup of Darts title with Luke Littler after they won the 2026 World Cup of Darts with a 10-5 victory over Netherlands in the final.

The English duo, who were the second seeds, had a disappointing 2025 campaign and the pressure and expectation made their 2026 World Cup of Darts victory even more special. Humphries clinched his maiden World Cup glory in 2024 alongside Michael Smith but then endured a 2025 World Cup to forget as he and Littler suffered a stunning early exit to Germany at the second-round stage after pairing up for the first time.

In 2026, Humphries and Littler again entered as the two best players in the world and though they almost suffered defeats to Spain and Wales, they really produced top form in the semis and final. They dominated Scotland and Netherlands to lift the title after coming through tough tests against Spain and Wales.

The duo have reflected on their win over Netherlands in the World Cup of Darts final and Humphries has conceded that his 2026 World Cup of Darts title won with Luke Littler for England takes on a new level due to the pressure and expectation the duo have felt. Humphries has also spoken about the difficulties in partnering with his main rival in darts, Luke Littler, to form a team at the World Cup and has snuffed out the notion that should be a reason for any lack of success together.

Wayne Mardle paid tribute to both teams after the final and believed the four players within the two nations have the potential to set up the best World Cup rivalry seen to date. Michael van Gerwen was unbelievable today and he's back and he's playing unbelievable darts.

The Dutch team was unable to take the chances they had and the English team ran with the luck they got in the game and showed how well they could play as a team. The English team had a lot of doubters who didn't think they could play well as a team and could only do solo, and they're proud of them together. There are definitely positives for the Dutch team but they can do a lot better than this.

The English guys played an absolutely phenomenal final when they had to do well, they produced fantastic darts





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Luke Humphries Luke Littler World Cup Of Darts Netherlands England Michael Van Gerwen Gian Van Veen Wayne Mardle

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