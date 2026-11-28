Former First Minister Humza Yousaf confronts questions regarding the Grampian NHS deaths scandal, citing lack of access to records for a full response.

Former Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf faced intense questioning regarding the Grampian NHS deaths scandal while promoting his new book Under Fire at the Hay Festival Winter Weekend in Wales. The confrontation occurred after Yousaf had spent nearly an hour discussing the war in Gaza and his family's evacuation, but was subsequently challenged by The Mail on Sunday about his handling of the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary controversy. This event marked the first time the former minister provided a detailed verbal response to the crisis, moving beyond the brief statements he had previously issued to the media.

Core Details of the Grampian NHS Investigation

The scrutiny centers on a confidential report from 2022 that examined 45 clinical cases between 2015 and 2021. The review revealed that 31 patients died, with 19 of those fatalities deemed avoidable due to systemic failures. Yousaf, who served as the health secretary when the report was received by NHS Grampian on September 29, and former Chief Medical Officer Sir Gregor Smith, who resigned on Thursday, are accused of ignoring warnings that patients were at risk.

Also read Tories Demand SNP Ministers Testify Over NHS Grampian Cover-Up

Documents indicate that Yousaf and Smith discussed the findings shortly after the report was delivered. Two action plans were formulated by the two men, yet four additional deaths occurred subsequently. These included three fatalities between December 2024 and January this year, raising serious questions about the efficacy of the measures taken to address the identified clinical dangers.

Stakeholder Positions and Whistleblower Claims

Dr Mohammed Habib, a surgeon at NHS Grampian, leaked the report on November 19 as part of a damaging dossier detailing the dire situation at the hospital. Habib alleged that health chiefs failed to act, thereby putting hundreds of liver and pancreatic surgery patients in harm's way and leaving families uninformed. He claimed to have repeatedly written to Yousaf, Smith, and subsequent health secretaries about these concerns.

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Specific correspondence from Habib to Michael Matheson, Yousaf's successor as health secretary, occurred three months after Yousaf was appointed SNP leader in March 2023. Further warnings were flagged to Neil Gray, who later took on the health brief, in October 2024, November 2025, and last May. Yousaf acknowledged Habib's bravery in coming forward but maintained that a full account requires access to internal records that he claims he does not currently possess.

Real-World Impact and Future Procedures

Yousaf stated that he has no access to the minutes and records from his time in office, which he estimates are over four years old. He told reporters that he has asked the government for access to these documents to provide a full response to both the independent review and the public. He emphasized his commitment to cooperating fully with the independent review commissioned by the government, noting that he needs the historical records to give a complete account of his actions.

The scandal has dominated headlines for more than a week, leading to Yousaf attending events such as one at Dunfermline Central Mosque on Tuesday to discuss his book. Despite the intense pressure, Yousaf initially relied on a general statement issued the day after Habib's revelations on November 19. The ongoing political fallout continues as questions persist about the transparency and accountability of health officials during the period when avoidable deaths occurred at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.