Humza Yousaf Says Nicola Sturgeon Looks Like a Broken Woman After Ex-Husband's Embezzlement Scandal

Former Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf expresses sympathy for Nicola Sturgeon, describing her as looking broken after her ex-husband Peter Murrell admitted embezzling over £400,000 from the SNP. Yousaf defends Sturgeon's integrity but acknowledges public skepticism amid revelations of luxury purchases made with stolen party funds.

Former Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf has expressed his sympathy for Nicola Sturgeon , describing her as looking like a broken woman following the embezzlement scandal involving her ex-husband, Peter Murrell .

Murrell, the former chief executive of the Scottish National Party (SNP), admitted to stealing more than 400,000 pounds from the party between August 2010 and October 2022. The funds, collected from SNP donors and members, were spent on luxury items including a motorhome, coffee machines, and a robotic lawnmower. Sturgeon, who has not been charged and maintains she knew nothing of Murrell's actions, gave an interview to the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg program last weekend, describing the trauma she has endured.

Yousaf, who succeeded Sturgeon as party leader, remarked that she appeared quite broken during that interview. Yousaf shared his own reaction to the police raids in 2023, shortly after he took over as party leader. He recalled being utterly gobsmacked and livid when he received a call early in the morning informing him that SNP headquarters had been raided by police. He also learned that the homes of Murrell and Sturgeon were searched.

The team cooperated fully and allowed the police access, but they were not permitted to enter while the search was ongoing. Yousaf defended Sturgeon's integrity, stating that he believes her because he knows her personally and considers her a person of great integrity.

However, he acknowledged that many people remain skeptical, and he understands that. The scandal has placed Sturgeon under intense scrutiny, with her ex-husband's guilty plea raising questions about her knowledge of the crimes. The court hearing this week revealed the extensive list of items Murrell purchased with the embezzled funds. Over 12 years, Murrell used his position to steal money, with spending peaking during the pandemic.

He bought two cars and a motorhome, including a Volkswagen Golf later sold to purchase a Jaguar I-Pace worth over 81,000 pounds and a motorhome costing 124,550 pounds. A false invoice was created for the car, submitted as a stage payment. The motorhome, kept at his mother's house, had only been driven four miles when police seized it after his arrest.

Other purchases included a 3,070-pound robotic lawnmower listed as legal fees, a 3,500-pound silver wine coaster registered as leadership expenses, luxury coffee machines, jewelry and handbags for his wife, and Montblanc stationery worth over 23,000 pounds. More mundane items included DVDs, a home library ladder, and a telescope. The revelations have deepened the controversy surrounding the SNP and its leadership history, with Yousaf's comments reflecting the emotional toll on Sturgeon





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Humza Yousaf Nicola Sturgeon Peter Murrell Embezzlement SNP

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'SNP refusal to order review into Peter Murrell scandal is beggars belief'The embezzlement carried out by Nicola Sturgeon's estranged husband 'could not have been simpler in its execution', a leading legal figure claimed.

Read more »

Nicola Sturgeon looks 'a broken women', claims Humza Yousaf in wake of SNP embezzlement scandalFormer Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf says he thought Nicola Sturgeon looked “quite a broken women” during a television interview in the wake of her ex-husband Peter Murrell admitting to embezzling more than £400,000 from the SNP.

Read more »

Yousaf says Sturgeon looked ‘quite a broken woman’ discussing Murrell confessionAsked whether he believed Ms Sturgeon’s version of events that she was unaware of her then-husband’s actions, Mr Yousaf described her as “a person of great integrity”

Read more »

Nicola Sturgeon Could Be Allowed to Keep Gifts Bought with SNP FundsThe former first minister is under growing pressure to hand over any items purchased with SNP funds after her estranged husband Peter Murrell admitted embezzling almost £400,000 from the party during his time as chief executive. According to The Times, legal experts say hundreds of items removed from Murrell's indictment as part of a plea deal cannot now be seized under proceeds of crime action. The goods, said to be worth almost £60,000, include household appliances, luxury cookware and items believed to have been bought as gifts for Mrs Sturgeon. Among the more than 700 purchases struck from the indictment were a robot vacuum cleaner, Smeg kitchen appliances, Le Creuset cookware, Robert Welch cutlery and several expensive floor lamps. Cosmetics, a Dyson hairdryer, GHD stylers and glassware were also removed from the charge sheet following negotiations between prosecutors and Murrell's legal team.

Read more »