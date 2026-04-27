Hundreds Gather for Vigil Honoring Slain Filmmaking Student Finbar Sullivan in Primrose Hill

A moving vigil was held in Primrose Hill for 21-year-old Finbar Sullivan, who was fatally stabbed while testing a new camera. The event, attended by celebrities and mourners, celebrated his life and legacy, with his father describing him as a 'really loving person' who brought people together.

Madness frontman Graham 'Suggs' McPherson led a poignant vigil last night, attended by hundreds of mourners, honoring the memory of 21-year-old filmmaking student Finbar Sullivan , who was tragically stabbed to death in Primrose Hill .

The emotional gathering featured Suggs performing It Must Be Love as balloons were released into the sky, symbolizing the collective grief for Sullivan, who was fatally wounded on the evening of April 7. Prominent figures from the music world, including The Jam's Paul Weller, Dexys Midnight Runners' Kevin Rowland, Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie, and The Sex Pistols' Glen Matlock, joined Sullivan's family and friends at the Primrose Hill viewing point.

The scene was adorned with dozens of candles, flowers, and photographs of Sullivan, while his favorite songs played softly in the background. A minute of silence was observed, underscoring the profound loss felt by all in attendance.

Finbar Sullivan, affectionately known as Fin or Sully, was a student at the London Screen Academy with aspirations to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, acclaimed cameraman Michael Seresin, who worked on films like Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban and Rambo III. His father, Chris Sullivan—a club promoter and founder of the iconic Wag Club—shared that Finbar had gone to Primrose Hill to test a new camera gifted for his 21st birthday.

Speaking after the vigil, Chris expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support, describing Finbar as a 'magnet for people' who brought unity, love, and peace to those around him. He recalled his son as a 'really loving person' full of humor, whose absence he likened to losing both legs—an irreparable void. Chris also revealed that Finbar had recently collaborated with Joe Corre, son of fashion legend Vivienne Westwood, on a film project, highlighting his budding career in filmmaking.

The circumstances surrounding Finbar's death remain shrouded in tragedy. He left his family home in Maida Vale around 4:30 pm on April 7, intending to meet friends at Primrose Hill, including his best friend AJ, who was visiting from Nottingham University. The group planned to enjoy a typical sunny afternoon in London, lounging and creating music—Finbar had a passion for producing videos for emerging drill rap artists.

However, by 6:41 pm, chaos erupted when a fight broke out at the summit of Primrose Hill. Finbar sustained multiple stab wounds, including a fatal injury to his leg that severed an artery. His friend AJ was also wounded, possibly while attempting to shield Finbar. Desperate bystanders, including a mother with a son of similar age, rushed to Finbar's aid, but despite 20 minutes of CPR by paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His father, Chris, described the loss as the 'worst tragedy I could ever imagine,' leaving a community in mourning and a family shattered by senseless violence





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