Hundreds of Thousands of Individuals Failing to Claim Entitled Payments: Phil Smith, Skills England Chair, Discusses Unemployment Statistics

Phil Smith, chair of Skills England, addressed the Work and Pensions Committee regarding the nation's unemployment statistics. The discussion focused on so-called NEETs - not in education, employment or training - and other unemployed individuals. The committee enquired: 'What issues in the skills system might be contributing to that, and what is your body doing to address that?' In his response, Mr Smith described this as a 'complex' matter to tackle and mentioned that around 300,000 people are not even on benefits. He added that capabilities are there but the system must be made relevant for people where they are at that time.

The Department for Work and Pensions has cautioned that hundreds of thousands of individuals are failing to claim payments they're entitled to. Phil Smith , chair of Skills England , addressed the Work and Pensions Committee regarding the nation's unemployment statistics .

The discussion focused on so-called NEETs - not in education, employment or training - and other unemployed individuals. The committee enquired: 'What issues in the skills system might be contributing to that, and what is your body doing to address that?

' In his response, Mr Smith, chair of Skills England, described this as a 'complex' matter to tackle. He said: 'Around 300,000 people, I understand, are not even on benefits. That is 300,000 people who are not sitting and sponging off the state, as people like to say - they are actually not on benefits. They are just not anywhere.

That is really bad.

' He added: 'We have announced a series of foundation apprenticeships and so on, so capabilities are there. However, by far that is not job done. We must make the system relevant for people where they are at that time-how they get pathways and on to these things.

' Speaking in Parliament, DWP minister Andrew Western confirmed the Labour Party government was determined to reduce worklessness figures. Mr Western, the DWP minister, told the Committee in Parliament: 'The Government is taking action to support employers to recruit and train young people, helping to unlock up to 200,000 more employment opportunities.

' Praising the DWP's initiatives, he continued: 'This includes a new £3,000 Youth Jobs Grant for employers who hire 18 to 24-year-olds who have been on Universal Credit for over six months, a new £2,000 apprenticeship incentive for small and medium sized employers hiring 16 to 24-year-old, and the Jobs Guarantee scheme, providing long-term unemployed 18 to 24-year-olds with a fully funded six month job.





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Phil Smith Skills England Work And Pensions Committee Neets Unemployment Statistics Skills System Capabilities Relevant For People Pathways And On To These Things Government Labour Party Worklessness Figures Recruit And Train Young People Unlock Up To 200 000 More Employment Opportunities Youth Jobs Grant Apprenticeship Incentive Jobs Guarantee Scheme

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