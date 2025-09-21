Hundreds of UK Prison Officers to Receive Tasers and Stab-Proof Vests Amid Rising Violence

In response to increasing violence in prisons, the UK government is equipping hundreds of prison officers with Tasers and significantly increasing the provision of stab-proof vests. This initiative aims to enhance staff safety and security in the face of a growing number of attacks.

Ministers unveiled a significant initiative last night, authorizing the distribution of Tasers to hundreds of prison officers for the first time. This move is designed to bolster the safety of officers in the face of escalating violence within Britain's correctional facilities. The roll-out of stun guns, capable of delivering 1,500 volts of incapacitating electricity, will initially equip 500 guards.

This follows a successful trial period involving 20 officers, and the Ministry of Justice is considering expanding the program to include even more personnel. Alongside the introduction of Tasers, a substantial increase in the provision of stab-proof vests will be implemented, with approximately 10,000 officers slated to receive this protective gear. This represents a dramatic increase from the current figure of 750. The announcement reflects a growing concern over the safety of prison staff, who have been subjected to unprecedented levels of violence, including stabbings and, in some instances, attacks involving hot cooking oil. The move acknowledges the challenging conditions faced by officers, who until now, primarily relied on batons and Pava spray for self-defense. This initiative is a response to the escalating violence and a commitment to providing enhanced protection to those who serve in these often-dangerous environments.\The decision to arm prison officers with Tasers and increase access to stab-proof vests comes in direct response to a documented surge in attacks against staff. According to recent Ministry of Justice data, the number of attacks on prison officers in England and Wales reached 10,568 in the 12 months leading up to March, representing a 7% increase compared to the previous year. This statistic underscores the urgency of the situation and the need for enhanced measures to safeguard those working within the prison system. The context surrounding this initiative is further highlighted by recent events, including an incident at HMP Frankland in County Durham, where Hashem Abedi, the brother of the Manchester Arena bomber, allegedly attacked officers with hot oil. This incident, coupled with the broader trend of increasing violence, has fueled calls for stronger protective measures and a more robust approach to staff safety. The government's decision also follows public calls from prominent figures, such as Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick, who have advocated for arming prison officers to combat what they describe as 'out-of-control' elements within prisons. The Justice Secretary's statement conveyed a commitment to supporting staff and providing the tools necessary for them to carry out their duties safely. The initiative is intended to reassure officers that their safety is a priority and to help them manage the dangerous realities they face daily. The Government are under pressure to go further with anti-drone technology to stop weapons, and potentially guns, being flown into prisons.\The implementation of Tasers and enhanced protective gear is viewed as a proactive step towards addressing the growing threat to prison staff. The introduction of this equipment is expected to act as a deterrent to violence and provide officers with a more effective means of self-defense in critical situations. The roll-out of Tasers will be accompanied by training to ensure that officers are proficient in their use and understand the legal and ethical considerations involved. Alongside the increased use of Tasers, authorities are also addressing other aspects of prison security, including measures to prevent the smuggling of weapons and contraband. The initiative represents a comprehensive approach to improving the safety and security of correctional facilities across the nation. The announcement is a key signal of the Government’s prioritisation of safety, and marks a significant moment in the ongoing effort to address the complex challenges facing the prison system. Beyond the initial provision of Tasers and stab-proof vests, the Ministry of Justice is expected to consider additional measures, including advanced security technologies and enhanced staff training programs, to create safer working conditions and improve overall prison security. The implementation of these initiatives is a critical step in acknowledging the challenges faced by prison staff and ensuring they are equipped to carry out their duties safely and effectively





