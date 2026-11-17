Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao faces intense questioning from Senators Mark Kelly and Kirsten Gillibrand regarding sailor welfare, calling malnutrition claims an insult to families. The hearing highlights deep divisions on naval conditions and mental health.

Acting US Navy Secretary Hung Cao faced fierce scrutiny from US Senators on Tuesday during his confirmation hearing for the position of Secretary of the Navy, where he defended the Navy's track record against allegations of severe neglect and malnutrition among deployed sailors. Cao, who has served in the role temporarily since April, drew sharp criticism from lawmakers after comparing reports of empty fridges on ships to children complaining at home.

Defending Supply Chains Against Malnutrition Claims

Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly directly challenged Cao regarding disturbing reports from families of service members, stating that one parent claimed their child lost more than forty-five pounds in six months due to food shortages and lack of hygiene supplies. Kelly also cited accounts of Marines suffering significant weight loss and relying heavily on care packages from home because official rations were insufficient.

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Cao rejected the premise that supplies on board ships, specifically the USS Abraham Lincoln, ever ran out, arguing that the vessel returned in October from a 322-day deployment supporting US Central Command operations in Iran without such failures. The deployment involved approximately 5,000 individual service members, including sailors and Marines, but Cao insisted the allegations were untrue and merely a matter of perception.

When Kelly probed whether the claim of losing forty-five pounds was false, Cao responded that it was "not what they want" and likened the situation to his own children opening the refrigerator at home and claiming there was nothing to eat. Kelly firmly pushed back, stating that an individual does not lose forty-five pounds simply because they dislike the meal options, calling Cao's assessment an unfair dismissal of serious health concerns.

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Clash Over Suicide Mitigation Terminology

The hearing turned particularly contentious when Cao attempted to reframe the Navy's mental health statistics, arguing that the current record on suicides during deployments was improving by using the term "suicide mitigations." Cao stated that when Kelly mentioned eight suicide attempts, he viewed them as eight successful interventions, a distinction Kelly accepted but condemned as linguistically inappropriate.

Kelly clarified that there were indeed eight individuals who tried to take their own lives, which were then mitigated, but emphasized that the root cause should not be deteriorating conditions aboard the ship. He argued that the Navy must address the environment that drives sailors to such desperation, regardless of the statistical framing used by leadership to present an improved trend line.

New York Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand strongly admonished Cao for his choice of words, stating that calling attempted suicides "mitigations" was a profound insult to the men and women of the armed services. She asserted that using such bureaucratic language compartmentalized a clear mental health failure and minimized the severity of the crisis facing the troops.

Historical Context and Political Background

Gillibrand highlighted specific tragic incidents, pointing out that one sailor had jumped overboard from a ship, an act Cao argued was not a suicide attempt because the sailor later admitted it was not intended as self-harm. Cao, a retired Navy Captain and former Special Operations Officer who served in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Somalia, continues to face scrutiny over his handling of such sensitive personnel issues.

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Data presented during the hearing indicates that active duty suicides are on a declining trend, with 323 recorded in 2025 compared to 471 in 2024 and 531 in 2023. Despite these statistical improvements, the testimonies from Senators Kelly and Gillibrand underscore ongoing concerns about the welfare of sailors and the adequacy of support systems currently in place.

Cao, who previously ran unsuccessfully for the US Senate in Virginia against Tim Kaine in 2024 and for the US House in 2022, has spent most of his adult life in uniform after attending the United States Naval Academy. His confirmation hearing highlighted the tension between official narratives of operational success and the lived experiences of sailors and their families regarding basic needs and mental health.